Governor Ivey Continues Crackdown on Criminals, Calls for Increased Penalties for Eluding Law Enforcement

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday continued her crackdown on criminals and again called for the passage of public safety legislation which increases penalties for eluding law enforcement. The governor outlined this bill as a legislative priority during her recent state of the state address.

“Government at all levels should always prioritize public safety. And we can thank the men and women in blue for enforcing our laws,” said Governor Ivey during her state of the state address. “Unfortunately, some criminals attempt to elude their authority. There are repeat offenders and in the worst cases, there has even been loss of life. It is time we crack down on that reckless, criminal behavior and pass a bill led by Rep. Reed Ingram and Sen. Lance Bell.”

In current law, Attempting to Elude is generally a Class A misdemeanor, with felony enhancements only tied to specific conduct. The current law also lacks provisions to adequately address aggravating circumstances that place law enforcement and children at risk, and there are no baseline sentencing consequences for repeat offenders. The governor is pushing a pair of companion bills, House Bill 37 and Senate Bill 233, to change that.

“This legislation will not only crack down on reckless criminals trying to elude our law enforcement but also enhance the safety of Alabama’s citizens by dissuading this careless criminal act,” said Sen. Lance Bell. “It is time to impose stricter penalties for those who flee law enforcement – especially repeat offenders who put innocent motorists, pedestrians and officers at risk. I want to thank Governor Ivey for continuing to make public safety a priority for her Administration.”

This legislation will enhance penalties for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer by elevating the base offense from a misdemeanor to a felony. It also will toughen sentences against “reckless” behavior like eluding with children in the vehicle, striking law enforcement officers in their vehicles, or while the offender is on pretrial release. The legislation beefs up sentences for repeat offenders by requiring mandatory jail time.

“Fleeing from law enforcement is not a harmless mistake – it is a dangerous decision that puts officers and innocent families at serious risk,” said Rep. Reed Ingram. “By elevating these offenses and establishing mandatory minimums for repeat violations, we are sending a clear message: Alabama stands firmly behind our law enforcement officers and will not tolerate reckless behavior that jeopardizes public safety. I want to thank Governor Ivey for making this legislation a priority for her this session.”

During the 2025 Regular Session, Governor Ivey made bolstering public safety her number one priority. Through her Safe Alabama package of bills, good progress was made, but the governor says the work is never done when it comes to keeping Alabamians safe.

“In Alabama, we enforce the law, and I look forward to this bill reaching my desk,” said Governor Ivey in her state of the state address on this issue.

Public safety will continue to be a top priority for Governor Ivey throughout this final year in office.

###