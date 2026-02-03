Casa Padrino Combines Interior Design and Cinema Aesthetics in Deauville

American Film Festivale in Deauville - Casa Padrino - Dr Sina Schertl & Marvin Schertl

DEAUVILLE, FRANCE, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned for its elegance, cinematic heritage and international allure, the Festival du Cinéma Américain de Deauville once again became a focal point for film, culture and high society. Among the distinguished guests attending the festival were Marvin Schertl, Founder and Creative Director of Casa Padrino, and Dr. Sina Schertl, who appeared as a refined and confident duo, embodying the intersection of cinema, luxury and sophisticated design.Set against the iconic backdrop of Deauville’s red carpet and gala events, their presence reflected the values for which Casa Padrino is internationally known: timeless elegance, craftsmanship at the highest level and a deep appreciation for art, culture and aesthetics.Casa Padrino has established itself as a global name in handcrafted luxury furniture, celebrated for opulent designs and expressive forms that create powerful atmospheres. Much like cinema, the brand’s interiors tell stories—evoking emotion, grandeur and a sense of exclusivity that transcends trends.The connection between film and interior design is central to the Casa Padrino philosophy. Its collections are featured in exclusive private residences, luxury hotels, yachts and increasingly in high-end media and film environments. Deauville, as a meeting place for filmmakers, creatives and tastemakers, provided the perfect setting to highlight this shared language of visual storytelling.“Spaces have the same power as films—they create emotions and lasting memories,” says Marvin Schertl. “Our goal is to design interiors that feel cinematic, immersive and timeless.”Throughout the festival, premieres, gala evenings and international receptions illustrated how luxury today represents a holistic lifestyle. Film, fashion, architecture and interior design merge into a single cultural expression—one that Casa Padrino continues to shape with a clear and distinctive vision.The appearance in Deauville reinforces Casa Padrino’s international positioning within the world of high-end design and refined lifestyle. It is a statement of confidence and cultural relevance, underscoring the brand’s presence wherever glamour, artistic excellence and sophisticated luxury converge.

