Microtec Announces Availability of X8 Automated DTF Carousel Heat Press

Microtec is bringing industrial-level automation to DTF workflows with the release of its X8 DTF automated carousel system.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microtec Technology, a global provider of heat press and heat transfer automation solutions, announced at Impressions Expo the worldwide availability of its X8 Carousel Heat Press. The X8 is an industrial-grade, high-volume solution engineered specifically for direct-to-film (DTF) and heat transfer production environments where speed, consistency, and workflow efficiency are critical.Designed for demanding DTF operations, the Microtec X8 combines an eight-station rotary carousel platform with an advanced heat-and-cool workflow that enables continuous pressing, rapid cooling, and immediate packing. The system features a four-head configuration—three heating platens and one integrated water-cooled cooling platen—allowing transfers to be pressed, cooled, stacked, and shipped without production delays.Optimized for High-Volume DTF OutputThe X8 delivers fast press cycles of 8–12 seconds and supports production levels of up to 350–400 transfers per hour, making it well suited for medium to large DTF production facilities seeking to scale throughput while reducing labor intensity. Following pressing, the integrated cooling platen rapidly lowers transfer temperatures, enabling immediate handling and packaging while minimizing sticking, warping, and handling risks.Key Features and Benefits-8-Station Continuous Carousel Workflow — Eight rotating, interchangeable workstations with multiple loading and unloading positions support continuous, high-volume production while minimizing idle time.-4-Head Configuration with Integrated Cooling — Three heating platens and one water-cooled cooling platen enable uninterrupted pressing and faster finishing.-Water-Cooled Cooling Platen — Rapidly reduces transfer temperature for immediate stacking and packing.-High-Speed Pressing Performance — Optimized 8–12 second press cycles support efficient DTF transfer workflows.-High Production Capacity — Designed to achieve output levels of up to 350–400 transfers per hour.-Premium Aluminum Heating Platens — Deliver consistent heat distribution and durability for extended production runs.-PLC Touchscreen Control System — Provides precise digital time and temperature control (437°F / 225°C, 0–999 seconds) with parameter memory for repeat jobs.-Laser Positioning System — Improves placement accuracy and reduces material waste.-Industrial Water-Cooling System — Maintains stable operating temperatures during continuous production.-Industrial-Grade Construction — Features 16” × 20” (40 × 50 cm) platens, exchangeable threadable under plates, pneumatic operation, and a robust rotary platform designed for continuous, high-volume apparel decoration.-Service and Support — Includes installation assistance, operator training, and a two-year manufacturer warranty.Production-Ready Power and InfrastructureThe Microtec X8 operates on 220V or 380V three-phase power with an 8.5 kW load and requires compressed air, delivering stable, industrial-grade performance for high-volume production environments.The Microtec X8 Carousel Heat Press is available worldwide. For additional information or to request a demonstration, contact Microtec or an authorized distributor.

