Society of Academic Urologists Announces Exceptional Results for the 2026 Urology Residency Match

The Society of Academic Urologists is proud to announce the successful conclusion of the record-breaking 2026 Urology Residency Match

EAST DUNDEE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Society of Academic Urologists (SAU) is proud to announce the successful conclusion of the 2026 Urology Residency Match, revealing a record-breaking year for the specialty. Of the 417 residency positions offered nationwide, an unprecedented 415 were filled, leaving only two vacant slots across the country."These results reflect the incredible strength and vitality of urology," said Lee Richstone, MD, FACS, FRCS, President of the SAU. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the medical students who matched today. Their success is a testament to the dedication of the residents, faculty, and program directors who continue to shape the next generation of surgical excellence."The seamless execution of this year's match was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the American Urological Association (AUA), the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), and the Association of Coordinators for Urologic Residency Education (ACURE).Upcoming Data ReleaseThe SAU will present a granular analysis of the 2026 Match data during the SAU Annual Winter Meeting in Houston on February 6, 2026. For those unable to attend, the comprehensive Match data report will be published simultaneously on the official SAU website.About SAUEstablished in 2016 through the merger of the Society of University Urologists and the Society of Urology Chairpersons and Program Directors, the Society of Academic Urologists (SAU) is dedicated to advancing the interests of academic urologists and their institutions. SAU maximizes resources for urology educational programs and serves as a unified voice to streamline communications with key regulatory and professional entities.Media Contact:SAU Communications Office, Becca Albertini, Executive Director1061 East Main Street, Suite 300, East Dundee, Illinois 60118Phone: 847-752-9584

