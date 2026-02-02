28 Days of Black Futures Returns with the Power of One

A Month-Long Celebration of Collective Imagination, Narrative Power, and Creative Expression

The Power of One reminds us that transformation doesn’t begin with institutions; it begins with people choosing to show up, listen, and build together.” — Jamye Wooten

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLLCTIVLY , a Baltimore-rooted ecosystem advancing collective imagination, narrative power, and resource mobilization, proudly presents 28 Days of Black Futures The Power of One - a month-long cultural campaign exploring how individual participation fuels collective transformation.Running throughout Black History Month, 28 Days of Black Futures centers story, sound, and culture as essential infrastructure for shaping shared futures. This year’s theme, The Power of One, challenges the idea that change begins with scale, instead affirming that one voice, one choice, and one act of care, when connected, can shape what comes next.At the heart of the campaign is the award-winning Black Futures Cypher, a visionary cultural offering featuring 28 artists, one released each day throughout February. Architected by Jamye Wooten and produced under the creative direction of Von Vargas, the Cypher invites artists to share original work reflecting this year’s theme, creating a collective soundscape rooted in imagination, agency, and possibility.“At a time when support for race-explicit work is shrinking, participation becomes our most powerful resource,” said Jamye Wooten, Founder of CLLCTIVLY. “The Power of One reminds us that transformation doesn’t begin with institutions; it begins with people choosing to show up, listen, and build together.”What to Expect28 Days of Black Futures features:Daily releases from the award-winning Black Futures Cypher, spotlighting 28 artists across genresStory-driven cultural offerings that position Black creative expression as a driver of community futuresA consistent invitation to listen, reflect, and participateThe campaign will culminate with a closing celebration on February 28 at The Rockwell, in partnership with Good Folks Happy Hour, bringing the voices and relationships of the month into one shared space for music, connection, and community.Through the Cypher, the campaign shifts culture from consumption to connection - circulating stories, attention, and care toward futures rooted in dignity and shared abundance.About CLLCTIVLYCLLCTIVLY is a Baltimore-based ecosystem cultivating collective imagination, mobilizing resources, and amplifying stories that shape liberated futures. Through cultural campaigns, community investment, and shared infrastructure, CLLCTIVLY works to expand what communities can imagine, claim, and build together.Join the CampaignNew Black Futures Cypher releases drop daily throughout February. The Power of One is rooted in the power of community: how one person, one idea, one story, one partnership can be the spark that ignites a liberated future. You can help us bring meaningful change to people. Learn more about our initiatives and the ways they create systemic change throughout Baltimore City and beyond.

