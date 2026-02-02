Redemption CEO Bruce T. Jensen to step down; President Katie Spratling to serve as interim CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redemption Bank said Chief Executive Officer Bruce T. Jensen will step down effective Feb. 1, 2026. Jensen has been with the bank since 2025.“Bruce’s vision, steady leadership and deep knowledge of the regulatory framework were critical in bringing the bank from concept to reality,” Executive Chairman Ashley Bell said. “His guidance during the formation and chartering process positioned the organization for long-term success.”Under Jensen’s leadership, Redemption Bank’s banking technology drove increased website traffic, new accounts and deposits, and 10% growth. “It has been an honor to be part of this innovative, Utah-headquartered minority deposit institution with such a promising future,” Jensen said. “The bank’s mission is noble, and its impact in the community is already being felt. I am proud of what we have built together and confident in the leadership team as the bank enters its next chapter.”The board appointed President Katie Spratling to serve as interim CEO effective Feb. 1, 2026. Spratling most recently led Holladay Bank & Trust, which Redemption Bank acquired last year, and has held senior executive roles at regional financial institutions.The board said it will continue to work closely with Spratling and the executive leadership team to advance the bank’s strategic, financial and community objectives.

