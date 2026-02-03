Dr. Christina Stamoolis Named Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 2026

Four Consecutive Years of Recognition Highlight Clinical Excellence and Patient-Centered Care at Craft Concierge

Dr. Stamoolis is an exceptional physician, but just as importantly, she brings curiosity, compassion, and genuine care into every patient relationship.” — Trey Marler, President and Founder of Craft Health

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft Concierge is proud to announce that Dr. Christina Stamoolis , M.D., Medical Director at Craft Concierge Tampa, has been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 2026, marking her fourth consecutive year earning this prestigious national distinction (2023–2026). The recognition reflects Dr. Stamoolis’ consistent clinical excellence and reinforces Craft Concierge’s role as a trusted leader in personalized primary care.Castle Connolly Top Doctors is one of the most respected and credible physician-rating organizations in the United States. Doctors are nominated by their peers and evaluated through a rigorous, physician-led research process that reviews education, training, board certification, hospital appointments, professional reputation, and disciplinary history. Physicians cannot pay for inclusion, making the designation a trusted resource for patients seeking highly regarded medical care.“I’m truly honored to be recognized again by Castle Connolly,” said Dr. Christina Stamoolis. “Being evaluated by fellow physicians makes this especially meaningful, and I’m grateful to practice at Craft Concierge, where we have the time and freedom to deliver thoughtful, proactive care centered around each patient. When you remove the usual barriers and truly listen, you can help people stay healthier, longer, and that’s exactly what we strive to do every day.”That approach is core to Craft Concierge’s model. Unlike traditional primary care, Craft Concierge operates on a direct, membership-based structure designed to remove the barriers that often stand in the way of real healthcare: insurance approvals, rushed visits, confusing bills, and overcrowded clinics. Patients receive direct access to their provider, same-day or next-day visits, and care plans built around their individual goals, not administrative constraints.Whether managing chronic conditions or focusing on prevention, Craft Concierge partners with patients for the long haul, guided by Dr. Stamoolis’ leadership and commitment to relationship-based care. Through limited patient panels and a focus on access, time, and continuity, she has helped shape an environment where patients are known, heard, and cared for in a way that feels both personal and sustainable.That impact is evident in the experiences shared by her patients.“Dr. Stamoolis goes above and beyond to ensure personalized attention and tailored treatment,” said Sandi M., a Craft Concierge patient in Tampa. “Her proactive approach to health, coupled with an innovative methodology, sets her apart from other physicians I’ve encountered.”Trey Marler, President and Founder of Craft Health, added, “Dr. Stamoolis embodies exactly what Craft Concierge was built to deliver. She’s an exceptional physician, but just as importantly, she brings curiosity, compassion, and genuine care into every patient relationship. We’re incredibly proud to have her leading our Tampa practice and living out our mission every day.”Dr. Stamoolis’ continued recognition from Castle Connolly further strengthens Craft Concierge’s position as a trusted destination for individuals and families seeking a better primary care experience. One rooted in access, clarity, and long-term relationships.About Craft ConciergeCraft Concierge provides membership-based primary care designed to eliminate the chaos and inefficiency of traditional healthcare. Patients receive direct access to their provider via phone, text, or in-person visits, without insurance hurdles or referral delays. From everyday illnesses to long-term condition management, Craft Concierge focuses on prevention, responsiveness, and trust-based relationships that lead to better health outcomes. Craft Concierge is part of the Craft Health family of brands, committed to reimagining how healthcare is experienced and delivered. Learn more at CraftConcierge.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.