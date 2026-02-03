inHarmony Announces FDA Registration Across Vibroacoustic and Red Light Therapy Product Lines

Vibroacoustic Products Listed as Class I Medical Devices; Red Light Therapy Products Listed as Class II Medical Devices

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- inHarmony Interactive, a leader in sound, vibration, and relaxation technology, has achieved U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registration across its vibroacoustic and red light therapy product lines, marking a significant regulatory milestone for the company.All inHarmony vibroacoustic products are listed with the FDA as Class I medical devices, while all inHarmony red light therapy products are listed as Class II medical devices. inHarmony is registered with the FDA as a medical device manufacturer, and its devices are listed under physical medicine device categories.FDA registration means that inHarmony and its manufacturing processes are known to the FDA and that its devices are properly listed under applicable medical device classifications. FDA registration and device listing do not indicate FDA clearance or approval for specific medical indications or claims, but rather supports transparency and accountability at the device and manufacturing level.The company’s products are designed with medical-grade construction and safety testing in mind and are built to internationally recognized standards, including alignment with IEC 60601-1 electrical safety requirements, as well as CE and RoHS compliance. This approach reflects inHarmony’s focus on professional- and clinic-grade build quality across its product ecosystem.“Achieving FDA registration across our product lines is a meaningful milestone for inHarmony and a reflection of the standards we’ve held ourselves to from the very beginning,” said Craig Goldberg, Co-Founder of inHarmony. “As we continue to grow, this registration reinforces our commitment to building products that prioritize safety, transparency, and long-term trust, while supporting relaxation and recovery in a non-invasive, accessible way.”This milestone further strengthens inHarmony’s position as a trusted provider of professionally built relaxation technology, supporting both individual and professional use through thoughtfully engineered, non-invasive solutions designed to meet internationally recognized safety and compliance standards.About inHarmony Interactive:inHarmony Interactive is a leading relaxation furniture manufacturer and provider of wellness solutions, specializing in Vibroacoustic Therapy to support mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Through innovative sound and vibration technology, inHarmony offers a unique ecosystem that includes state-of-the-art relaxation furniture that integrates seamlessly with the “inHarmony: Music Meditations” app and the inHarmony: Red Light app. This integrated experience delivers customized sound and vibration sessions that promote deep relaxation and mindfulness. inHarmony is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a medical device manufacturer, with its vibroacoustic products listed as Class I medical devices and its red light therapy products listed as Class II medical devices. Committed to making relaxation more accessible, inHarmony empowers individuals and wellness professionals alike to say goodbye to a distracted mind and hello to a relaxed being. Learn more at www.iaminharmony.com

Legal Disclaimer:

