AdventHealth and adherent360 Report Measurable Success of Meds to Beds “Kiosk” Program

The outcomes achieved at Winter Garden demonstrate the true impact of a highly integrated and automated Meds to Beds program.” — Steve Wilcher, CEO for adherent360

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- adherent360 is proud to announce the continued growth of its partnership with AdventHealth to deliver its innovative Meds to Beds solution, designed to improve medication adherence and patient experience for health systems by ensuring a safe, seamless transition from hospital to home.Since the implementation of the Meds to Beds program at AdventHealth Winter Garden, the hospital has observed at most a 3% reduction in emergency department revisits and reduced prescription abandonment by 30%. The program has also received a 100% patient satisfaction rating, with a reported time savings for patients of seven hours at discharge. These measurable outcomes underscore the effort of the AdventHealth clinical teams and the overall program’s ability to enhance both patient care and hospital efficiency.Recently, the adherent360 team visited AdventHealth Winter Garden, where they were warmly hosted by Oscar Santalo, Director of Pharmacy. During the visit, Santalo shared why he values working with adherent360: “The adherent360 team consistently demonstrates exceptional customer service and a true spirit of collaboration by prioritizing the needs of our patients and supporting our team members with dedication and responsiveness.”“We are honored to partner with AdventHealth on this transformative initiative,” said Steve Wilcher, CEO for adherent360, “The outcomes achieved at Winter Garden demonstrate the true impact of a highly integrated and automated Meds to Beds program — not only in improving patient outcomes, but also in strengthening operational efficiency. Together, we are excited to build on this momentum and continue delivering measurable value.”AdventHealth and adherent360 are in discussions to support expansion of the program to additional locations across AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division to continue transforming healthcare and delivering positive results to patients and the overall healthcare system.About adherent360:adherent360 is a leading healthcare technology and services company dedicated to improving medication adherence and patient outcomes. Through innovative solutions such as Meds to Beds automation and same day delivery services, adherent360 partners with health systems, hospitals, emergency departments, urgent cares, providers, and clinics to create more cost effective, patient-centered care models.Media Contact:marketing@adherent360.com

