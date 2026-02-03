Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Celebrates 42 Years with its Expanded 2026 Legacy Tour and Texas Connection Series

42nd Texas Connection Series Logo BPIR Fort Worth, TX Bronc Rider Fort Worth Cowboy Valentine Tori Ozane is the new BPIR rodeo clown and funny man. Valeria Howard Cunningham President & CEO of the BPIR

A Black History Celebration & Cowboy Valentine’s Day Rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum Launches Texas Connection Series

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR), the world’s only touring African American rodeo association, enters 2026 celebrating 42 years of preserving, honoring, and advancing Black cowboy culture and kicks off the season with a Black history Celebration and a Valentine’s Day Rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, February 14, 2026. The Fort Worth event launches the 2026 BPIR Texas Connection tour first run, presented in collaboration with the Cowtown Coliseum and Professional Bull Riding Association.

BPIR founded in 1984 by visionary promoter Lu Vason, The Greatest Show on Dirt has grown into a cultural institution dedicated to rodeo excellence, education, youth engagement, storytelling, and music, reaching audiences nationwide and internationally while honoring the legacy and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls. BPIR has played a defining role in shaping the Black rodeo movement, serving as the foundation and inspiration for many events that exist today through the platform it has built over more than four decades.

“Forty-two years of BPIR represents resilience, pride, and the power of community. Each season carries the stories of those who came before us and the promise of those still to come,” said Valeria Howard Cunningham, President and CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. “As we enter the 2026 season, we continue to honor our history, while expanding our national footprint, creating meaningful opportunities for athletes, artists, youth, and communities to see themselves reflected in American and Western culture.”

Following unprecedented demand and global attention at the Fort Worth Stockyards, the Texas Connections Series will ride forward with additional 2026 dates:

• Saturday, May 16 – The Legacy of Black Rodeo Rides into the PBR World Finals

• Saturday, June 20 – Juneteenth: Our Freedom, Our Heritage, Our Ride

• Saturday, August 15 – Unity in Every Ride, Family in Every Heart

• Saturday, October 17 – Texas Buckle Series Championships

Each date features two live performances, a matinee and an evening show, giving fans multiple opportunities to experience the excitement, culture, and family-friendly entertainment that define BPIR’s legacy.

In addition to rodeo competition and cultural programming, BPIR continues its commitment to community wellness through a collaboration with the Black Beauty and Wellness Foundation, bringing health-focused resources directly to rodeo fans. Beginning with the February Fort Worth stop, BPIR will highlight Heart Health Awareness also, offering educational information and wellness resources designed to encourage preventative care and healthy living within the

community. This initiative reflects BPIR’s ongoing mission to care for the whole community, on and off the dirt.

In Fort Worth and as part of its historic 42nd season, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) proudly welcomes Tori Ozane of Westlake, Louisiana, as its new rodeo clown and Funny Man. A professional bullfighter since the age of 16, Ozane is widely recognized for his fearless, high-risk bullfighting skills and freestyle barrel-man style.

Ozane aka “Taco” will make his official debut in the rodeo clown and Funny Man role at this rodeo, marking an exciting new chapter in his career. He steps into the position under the mentorship of BPIR legend Avery Ford, “Spanky the Rodeo Clown,” who officially retired in September 2025 after more than a decade of dedicated service to the organization.

And just when you think you’ve seen the last of Spanky, keep your eyes open, because you never know when “Spanky” might pop up with “Taco” at a BPIR rodeo. This transition highlights BPIR’s commitment to legacy, mentorship, and the next generation of rodeo excellence.

As BPIR continues gaining national momentum, drawing increasing interest from international media, cultural institutions, and fans eager to experience an authentic celebration of Black Western legacy rooted in family, heritage, and community.

Tickets for the 2026 BPIR Texas Connection Series are on sale now. Families, schools, youth groups, and community organizations are encouraged to book early for preferred seating and group packages.

Tickets and show information are available at www.billpickettrodeo.com, the Cowtown Coliseum box office, cowtowncoliseum.com, and AXS.

For sponsorships, partnerships and vendor opportunities, contact the BPIR National Development Team at mladrew@billpickettrodeo.com and for media contact press@billpickettrodeo.com.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR): Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo. Created to honor the legacy of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR showcases the history, culture, and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls, while providing a national platform for today’s top Black rodeo athletes.

About Cowtown Coliseum: Situated in the heart of the National Historic District known as The Stockyards, the 3,000-capacity Cowtown Coliseum opened in 1908 and has welcomed millions of guests through its doors. The unique venue is also the world’s only year-round rodeo and the first-ever indoor arena in the United States to host rodeos. Recognized by the Texas Historical Commission as a Texas Historical Landmark, the arena is the site of Elvis Presley’s earliest concerts and the location where many commercials, music videos and TV shows have been filmed, including Pure Country, Dallas, Little Women and more.

Cowtown Coliseum hosted PBR’s first event in 1993, as well as PBR World Finals, the marquee individual championship event in professional bull riding. Cowtown Coliseum is managed by Legends Global, the world and leading premium live experiences company, and is a joint venture between Stockyards Heritage Development Co., a partnership between Majestic Realty Co. and Hickman Investments, and PBR (Professional Bull Riders), the world’s premier bull riding organization – the result of a public/private partnership with the City of Fort Worth.

