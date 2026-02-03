i9 Sports Tackles Dropout Crisis in Girls Sports With 'Gains are for the Girls' Campaign

Ahead of National Girls & Women in Sports Day, the youth sports brand aims to get 500K girls playing by 2030 with programs focused on confidence.

This is about changing the culture of youth sports and ensuring every girl has the chance to gain everything sports have to offer.” — Madison Gates, VP of Marketing at i9 Sports

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across the U.S., girls leave sports earlier than boys — often because pressure, cost, and intimidation outweigh fun. i9 Sports is trying to change that. With its new “Gains are for the Girls” initiative, the nation’s leading youth sports provider strives to get 500,000 girls playing annually by 2030. In support of this initiative, i9 Sports released findings from a new national survey that uncovers what matters most to families when it comes to their daughters’ sports experiences, and why a new standard is needed.The newly issued survey, Shaping the Future of Sports for Girls, collected insights from more than 1,500 parents who were encouraged to take the survey with their daughters. All respondents had children who participated in i9 Sports programs within the past two to three years, and more than half reported having daughters aged seven and older. The data points to a clear shift away from win-at-all-costs models and toward environments that prioritize encouragement, skill development, and social connection. More than 90 percent of parents surveyed by i9 Sports ranked confidence among the top three outcomes they want their daughters to gain from sports. Additionally, parents said their girls also ranked fun, feeling supported, and getting better at the sport far above winning, pointing to common ground.“These insights confirm what families are asking for and what i9 Sports is committed to delivering,” said Madison Gates, VP of Marketing at i9 Sports. “Gains are for the Girls is our promise to put kids first and remove the barriers that keep girls from playing. When girls are supported, encouraged, and given the space to grow at their own pace, they gain confidence, life skills, and a lifelong love of sports.”The survey also cemented the importance of positive coaching and beginner-friendly environments. Parents pointed to encouraging coaches and supportive team dynamics as essential to their daughters’ experiences, while also sharing that many girls fear not knowing anyone or worrying they are not “good enough,” concerns that can make starting a new season intimidating. Programs that emphasize inclusion, structure, and low-pressure skill building are shown to keep girls engaged and coming back.Former collegiate basketball player at Notre Dame and i9 Sports franchise owner Diana Braendly said the findings reflect what many athletes experience long after their playing days are over. “Sports gave me the confidence and a sense of identity that stayed with me well beyond the court,” Braendly said. “But that only happens when kids feel supported and valued. When we focus less on winning and more on growth and belonging, we give girls something far more powerful than a trophy.”Through Gains are for the Girls, i9 Sports is expanding access to youth sports with inclusive, fun-first programs and strategic partnerships designed to eliminate financial and social barriers.The initiative launches ahead of National Girls & Women in Sports Day as leaders across the country gather at the Women’s Sports Foundation convening in Washington, D.C. During the event, i9 Sports will engage in conversations centered on access, equity, and the future of girls’ sports participation.“With Gains are for the Girls, we’re building a future where more girls feel confident stepping onto the field and staying in the game,” Gates added. “This is about changing the culture of youth sports and ensuring every girl has the chance to gain everything sports have to offer.”For more information about Gains are for the Girls or to explore i9 Sports programs nationwide, visit i9sports.com/gains-for-girls About i9 Sportsi9 Sports, owned by Youth Enrichment Brands, is a multi-sport youth sports provider offering leagues, camps, and clinics for children starting at age 3. Dedicated to Helping Kids Succeed in Life Through Sports, i9 Sports provides a unique youth sports experience with fun, skill-driven programs for every athlete at every level. Central to the i9 Sports Experienceis a strong emphasis on teaching sportsmanship. Coaches teach one of nine sportsmanship values each week and recognize players who demonstrate those values. i9 Sports focuses on developing great athletes and great people, embodying The Way Youth Sports Should Be

