Tractor Tuesday and GHS Implement Team Up for Major February 24 Equipment Auction

GHS Auction with Tractor Tuesday

GHS Implement brings a premium lineup of late-model farm equipment to auction on Tractor Tuesday February 24, with additional consignments still being accepted.

GHS is auctioning high-spec, late-model, and low-hour machines. It’s exactly the kind of inventory buyers are looking for right now.”” — Zach Bosle, CEO

HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tractor Tuesday announced today that GHS Implement will be auctioning a large lineup of high-quality farm equipment on February 24 as part of a major inventory reduction auction hosted on Tractor Tuesday’s platform.GHS Implement operates three locations across Nebraska and has built a strong reputation for offering well-maintained, late-model machinery to farmers throughout the region. The February 24 auction will feature an impressive lineup of premium equipment, including multiple Case IH combines, a low-hour John Deere S760, a Case IH Magnum 340 AFS Connect Rowtrac tractor, and other standout machines located in central Nebraska. GHS Implement will also offer competitive fixed-rate financing options for qualified buyers on select purchases.“This is not clearance-grade equipment,” said Zach Bosle, founder of Tractor Tuesday. “GHS is auctioning high-spec, late-model, and low-hour machines. It’s exactly the kind of inventory buyers are looking for right now.”Bosle noted that GHS Implement was Tractor Tuesday’s first dealership partner, making the upcoming auction an important milestone for the platform. “Working with GHS since we launched our retail marketplace has been a great opportunity,” Bosle said. “Having them bring this level of inventory to auction is a big deal for us and a great opportunity for buyers.”While GHS Implement will be a featured seller in the February 24 event, Tractor Tuesday emphasized that the auction will also include machinery from other sellers across the United States. Consignments are still being accepted, and farmers and dealerships with surplus equipment are encouraged to secure a spot in the zero-commission auction.The February 24 auction will follow a strong February 17 Tractor Tuesday auction, continuing what the company says is shaping up to be an active and competitive late-winter selling window.“This month is shaping up to be a big one,” Bosle added. “If you’re looking to reduce inventory, this is a strong window to get equipment in front of serious buyers. And if you’re looking to buy, you're going to want to pay attention.”Full auction details, including more photos, specifications, and bidding timelines, will be released as additional items are added to the catalog in the coming days. For more information about consigning equipment or bidding in the February 24 auction, visit Tractor Tuesday or contact the Tractor Tuesday team directly.

