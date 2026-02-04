Premier Las Vegas Electrical Contractor, Ampere Electric, Sparks Team Spirit with Employee Olympics

Ampere Electric Las Vegas Electrical Contractor Ampere Electric Las Vegas Electricians Shane Viggiani Owner - Ampere Electric Ampere Electric Olympics Shane Viggiani

Ampere Electric’s Las Vegas electricians spark camaraderie with an Employee Olympics, powering up the team to better serve the valley’s needs.

Events like this are essential for keeping our team motivated and connected,” — Shane Viggiani

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampere Electric, the trusted Las Vegas-based electrical contractor serving residential and commercial clients across the valley, recently hosted its inaugural Employee Olympics to foster team building, boost morale, and celebrate the hard work of its dedicated team. The event, held at Reverence Park off of 215 and Lake Mead, brought together over 20 employees for a day of fun competition, collaboration, and camaraderie—proving that even in the high-voltage world of electrical services, a little friendly rivalry can generate real energy.

The Employee Olympics kicked off with a series of lighthearted challenges tailored to Ampere's "powered by people" ethos, including:

* javelin and pole vault events adapted with electrical tools for added spark

* a strength and conditioning relay emphasizing endurance and teamwork

* the Ampere Relay race symbolizing efficient on-site coordination

* the MadMax Ground Rod Driving Competition testing precision and power

"Events like this are essential for keeping our team motivated and connected," said Shane Viggiani, Owner of Ampere Electric. "Our electricians are the backbone of every safe installation and emergency response we deliver—from EV charger setups in Las Vegas to electrical panel installs in Henderson. The Olympics reminded us that just as we wire homes for reliability, our people are what powers our success. It's all about building trust, one spark at a time."

The day wrapped with a barbecue feast, awards ceremony (complete with "Best Wired Team" trophies), and a group photo op—captured in the fun videos and photos now posted on Ampere Electric's website (ampereelectricnv.com) and social channels. Participants raved about the event's role in strengthening bonds, with one technician noting, "It's not just a job—it's a family that shows up for each other, on and off the clock."

Ampere Electric, licensed under Nevada C-2 License #88495, continues to power the Las Vegas valley with 24/7 emergency services, EV charger installations, panel upgrades, generator setups, and more. Serving Las Vegas, Henderson, and surrounding areas, the company is committed to safety, quality, and community values embodied in events like the Employee Olympics.

About Ampere Electric

Ampere Electric is a family-owned electrical contractor with over 30 years of combined experience, specializing in residential and commercial services across Las Vegas and Henderson. From 24/7 emergency repairs to innovative EV charger and generator installations, Ampere delivers reliable, code-compliant solutions that keep homes and businesses powered safely. Nevada C-2 License #88495. Learn more at ampereelectricnv.com.

