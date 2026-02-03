As AI Changes How Donors Search, Giving Compass and Spur Local Offer Course for Nonprofits

Eight-week program supports nonprofits, especially small teams, to show up where donors and funders search

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving Compass and Spur Local today announced the launch of a new eight-week course designed to help nonprofits strengthen their digital visibility as artificial intelligence and other technologies increasingly shape how donors and funders find organizations.

Titled How Donors Find You in the Age of AI, the live, virtual course responds to the rapidly changing reality that nonprofit discovery—and evaluation—are increasingly happening through third-party platforms, public data systems, and AI-assisted research tools. As donors and funders use these tools more often, gaps or inconsistencies in public information can have outsized consequences, shifting nonprofit visibility from just a communications issue to a capacity and equity challenge.

Smaller and community-based nonprofits, often operating with limited staff and technical resources, are especially at risk of being overlooked when data is incomplete, outdated, or fragmented across systems they do not control. The result can be missed opportunities for funding and partnership, feeding a cycle in which limited visibility negatively impacts a nonprofit’s ability to grow capacity.

Led by nonprofit professionals and experts, including Meena Das, CEO of Namaste Data, the course helps nonprofit teams understand how their organizations appear across these environments and identify practical, achievable steps to improve accuracy, clarity, and discoverability.

“Small, community-based nonprofits are often at the heart of meaningful change, yet their work isn’t always easy for donors and funders to find,” said Brandolon Barnett, Chief Innovation and Philanthropy Officer at Giving Compass. “As AI-powered tools and nonprofit listings increasingly guide giving decisions, visibility matters more than ever. This course helps nonprofits understand that landscape and take practical steps to be discoverable where people and organizations with resources are finding them.”

BUILDING PRACTICAL DATA READINESS

The course begins March 3, 2026, and runs through April 21, 2026, with weekly 60-minute live sessions. Participants are guided by nonprofit practitioners and data experts through a clear, phased learning experience focused on realistic actions for small teams.

The course flow includes:

- Weeks 1–2: Understanding your online footprint and what information is already public

- Weeks 3–4: How nonprofit data systems and AI tools influence discovery

- Weeks 5–6: Building simple, sustainable processes to keep information updated

- Weeks 7–8: Measuring visibility and creating a practical action plan

“Nonprofits need more than just broad advice or tools. They need the skills to use tools effectively, and advice that is tailored to their reality,” said Matt Gayer, Executive Director at Spur Local. “Drawing on our work with hundreds of grassroots nonprofits, this course helps organizations develop practical, manageable approaches to digital visibility so they can reach supporters and sustain their work over time.”

The program emphasizes clarity over complexity, helping participants prioritize which platforms matter most, understand where their data originates, and build lightweight systems to maintain accuracy over time.

REGISTRATION DETAILS

The course is open to nonprofit organizations and is priced at $350 per person. Registrants will receive access to the eight live courses, recordings of each session, and early access to tools Giving Compass is building that help donors, funders, advisors, and researchers find, compare, and understand the impact of nonprofits.

To register for How Donors Find You in the Age of AI, visit: https://events.zoom.us/e/view/preview/4Ce7ACB0Tlyhh6Xd60xo0A

About Giving Compass

Founded in 2017, Giving Compass is a 501(c)3 organization that makes it easy to search for, compare, and see the impact of nonprofits in one place. Through its intelligent data engine, Giving Compass gathers trusted, up-to-date, public information. Professionals, donors, and organizations can access the data through a suite of tools (Giving Compass, Giving Compass Pro, and integrated Data and API Solutions) that are trusted by and built in collaboration with DAFGiving360, Fidelity Charitable, Vanguard, and Charity Navigator. By putting nonprofit data in one place, Giving Compass empowers smarter, more confident giving. It also helps more nonprofits get the resources they need. Giving Compass supporters help expand access to this information. Their support allows the work of more nonprofits to be understood. To learn more about Giving Compass, visit givingcompass.org.

About Spur Local

At Spur Local, we are building the CASE for community—creating connections, advancing advocacy, strengthening capacity, and elevating awareness. As the DC region’s only locally-focused guide to giving, we believe in the power of small nonprofits to spark big change together. Since 2003, Spur Local has raised more than $65 million from thousands of supporters for its network of over 500 critical local nonprofits. Through its capacity-building programs, Spur Local has trained 35,000+ nonprofit professionals, strengthening their skills as individuals and their relationships as organizations.

