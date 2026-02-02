EMERSON EQUITY DST INVESTORS: KT LAW INVESTIGATES LOSSES FROM DELAWARE STATUTORY TRUST RECOMMENDATIONS

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Potential Recovery of DST Investment Losses

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to investors who suffered losses after being recommended Delaware Statutory Trust (“DST”) investments by Emerson Equity, including NB Mountain Valley DST Madison Realty Aspen House DST , and 345 Flats DST . The law firm urges all investors who made significant purchases in IHC to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‑02501) against Emerson Equity on behalf of an investor seeking to recover between $100,000 and $500,000 in damages. The customer alleges he was recommended to invest in multiple Delaware Statutory Trust (“DST”) investments, including Aspen House DST, Nelson Brothers Mountain Valley DST, and 345 Flats DST, by Emerson Equity and his financial advisor Lawrence Benjamin Miller (CRD# 335166).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the investor was advised to place over $500,000 into the three DST investment offerings, as part of a strategy to defer capital gains taxes. The investor alleges that Emerson Equity and its broker represented these DSTs as stable, income-producing real estate investments that had been thoroughly vetted.Contrary to the representations made to the investor, the claim alleges that all three DST investments experienced serious financial distress. The DSTs allegedly stopped paying distributions, with Aspen House DST facing foreclosure and NB Mountain Valley DST filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The 345 Flats DST reportedly ceased paying income amid widespread litigation, foreclosures, and bankruptcy filings involving its sponsor.KlaymanToskes’ investigation also focuses on whether Emerson Equity failed to comply with the SEC’s Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI) obligations and suitability requirements when recommending high-risk, illiquid private placements to an elderly investor seeking conservative investment strategies.Investors who suffered losses in Aspen House DST, Mountain Valley DST, 345 Flats DST, or other private placement investments, are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

