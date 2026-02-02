Department of Insurance Releases 2025 Data

Annual year-in-review shows continued success for Delaware consumers

DOVER, DE (February 2, 2026) – The Delaware Department of Insurance’s team members are highlighting key achievements from their service to residents in 2025 including consumer assistance, in-depth insurer investigations, supporting enhanced primary care access, and substantial funds contributed to the state’s General Fund.

“Our annual year-in-review not only reflects the progress we’ve made over the past year, it also deepens the public’s understanding of the broad responsibilities our department carries here in Delaware. Whether we are safeguarding consumers, combatting fraud, or strengthening the stability and fairness of the insurance market, our work continues to expand alongside the needs of our communities,” said Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “The insurance landscape continues to evolve, but one thing remains constant: our commitment to meeting new challenges with a consumer‑first approach and delivering meaningful results year after year.”

In 2025 the ninth consecutive decrease in workers’ compensation insurance rates was approved. Additionally, 853 employers participated in the department’s Workplace Safety Program during 2025, saving approximately $3.6 million in workers’ compensation premiums through safety credits. Commissioner Navarro and the Workplace Safety Program team recognized long-term participation in the WPS Program by issuing commemorative certificates to 85 businesses that have participated in the program for more than 10 years.

Resident-focused programs continued to succeed in 2025 as well. Consumer Services staff processed a total of 4,616 complaints and inquiries. In addition to 59 external healthcare appeals, they successfully recovered nearly $7 million for consumers. Helping residents address claim settlement issues outside of court, the Legal Division reported 449 arbitration cases opened, 270 settled, and a total amount of $682,166 awarded from 83 hearings. The Medicare Assistance Bureau held 4,858 one-on-one counseling sessions, working to save consumers an estimated $3.2 million. The Bureau hosted and participated in 80 public events.

The Office of Value-Based Health Care Delivery reported that more than $70 million is projected in 2025 primary care investment for the state. They also produced the first-in-the-nation analysis of GLP-1 utilization. The Office’s findings will continue to inform ongoing conversations about how to balance innovation with affordability in Delaware’s health care system.

In addition to supporting healthcare providers, the work of the department also provides substantial funding to state entities. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, the department’s work resulted in $204 million provided to the state as a result of insurer-paid premium taxes, penalties, and other feeds, with $102 million sent as vital resources to volunteer fire companies, police pensions, and other designated special funds.

Market Conduct staff completed 10 in-depth insurer examinations, including a large re-examination of a health insurer’s Mental Health Parity compliance and a substantial finding of false advertising in auto insurance. There are currently 26 exams open. Fines of more than $1.8 million were paid by insurers in 2025 to the state’s General Fund. Additionally, the department issued 52,807 licenses to agents, adjusters, brokers, producers, and other businesses in 2025, bringing total licensees to 282,881.

The most recent data available from the Bureau of Examination, Rehabilitation and Guaranty shows oversight of 150 domestic companies with $818 billion in assets, as well as 2,248 other companies operating in the state. Assets overseen grew $9 billion since last spring. This team completed 43 traditional financial exams in 2025 and has 32 in progress. Their incredible work earned a five-year re-accreditation with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners after intensive on-site reviews.

The Fraud Bureau’s 13 staff members processed 846 new referrals, an increase of more than 100 year-over-year. They closed a total of 662 cases, with 890 cases open. 11 criminal cases closed, carrying approximately 14 criminal charges, and several civil penalties.

In total, Life and Health staff received a substantial number of changes to rates including methodology changes, rate decreases, and requests for increases to review with senior staff and independent actuaries. This included 1,762 filings, 672 rates, 1,762 forms, and 1,072 advertisements. The Property and Casualty team reviewed 4,616 filings, 1,998 rates, 20,054 forms, and 2,224 rules. Commercial filings reviewed were 2,434, with 1,927 rates, 20,402 forms, and 2,152 rules filed.

The Captive Bureau continues to foster a highly competitive domicile, issuing licenses to 51 new captives in 2025, with total active licenses at 638.

The department led and engaged with more than 50 policy efforts with partners in the legislature and industry, including key efforts on prior authorization reform, provider clawbacks, improving access to Medicare Supplement plans, codifying important Affordable Care Act protections, and other consumer-friendly efforts. Legal staff processed 33 new, revised, or reissued bulletins, including regulatory guidance on insurers’ use of AI, the use of drones and ariel imagery by property insurers, and protections for patients during the closures of Rite-Aids statewide. 96 FOIA requests were received.

Delaware continued to be a national presence in insurance regulation, with Commissioner Navarro serving in key roles with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), including as Co-Vice Chair for the Market Regulation and Consumer Affairs Committee, as a member of the Innovation, Cybersecurity, and Technology Committee, as Chair of the Antifraud Task Force, and on other NAIC committees. Delaware leads the NAIC’s Legislative Liaison Committee as Chair. Staff also participate in the Insurance Regulatory Examiners Society (IRES) as well as being members of the Securities & Insurance Licensing Association with peers across the country. Locally, the Commissioner and staff participate in: the Automobile Insurance Reform Task Force, Behavioral Health Crisis Services Board, Delaware Health Care Commission, EARNs Board, Plans Management Board, Primary Care Reform Collaborative, Rare Disease Advisory Council, Retiree Healthcare Benefits Advisory subcommittee, the Delaware Automobile Insurance Plan and FAIR Plan Committees, the State Employee Benefits Committee (SEBC), and serve on the Delaware’s Workers’ Compensation Oversight Panel.

Staffing activity remained steady this year, with the department maintaining a total workforce of 108 employees. Recruitment efforts resulted in six new full-time merit positions, two causal-seasonal additions, while three employees advanced internally through promotions.

Staff also participated in many outreach events, including the Wilmington Annual Back to School Resource Fair, Brandywine Arts Festival, Bug and Bud Festival, Clayton Fire Prevention Open House, the Diabetes Wellness Expo, New Castle Ice Cream Festival, the Delaware Business Insight Summit, the Delaware Business Expo, Dover Days, Walk for Autism, African American Festival, Middletown Peach Festival, Milford Freedom Walk Festival, Newark Community Day, the 55+ Expo, and of course, the Delaware State Fair. In addition to participating in the Delaware Employees’ Charitable Campaign, the Department also engaged in several charitable events including blood drives, food insecurity donations, and breast cancer awareness.