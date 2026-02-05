Drs. Young Cho and Melissa Chiang Partners with GetHairMD to Expand Advanced Hair Restoration in Spring, TX

Exclusive territory partnership brings AI-powered diagnostics, DNA-based treatments, and 90%+ success rates to Houston-area patients

“Helping patients achieve natural, lasting results has always been central to my practice. Partnering with GetHairMD allows us to extend that philosophy to hair restoration.” — Dr. Young Cho, Co-Founder of Integrated Aesthetics

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Aesthetics, led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Young Cho, MD, PhD, and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Melissa Chiang, MD, announces a strategic partnership with GetHairMD, a national network of hair restoration specialists. This collaboration introduces patients in Spring, The Woodlands, and Conroe TX, to cutting-edge, non-invasive hair restoration treatments, combining personalized medicine with proven results.Hair loss affects more than 50% of men and 40% of women, often impacting confidence and quality of life. With this partnership, patients in Spring, The Woodlands, and surrounding communities now have exclusive access to GetHairMD’s comprehensive multi-modality protocols, which integrate AI-powered HairMetrix analysis, DNA-based personalization, and advanced non-surgical solutions—delivering success rates exceeding 90% without downtime.“Helping patients achieve natural, lasting results has always been central to my practice,” said Dr. Young Cho, Co-Founder of Integrated Aesthetics. “Partnering with GetHairMD allows us to extend that philosophy to hair restoration. Their science-driven, multi-layered approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to personalized care and innovation.”The GetHairMD program at Integrated Aesthetics includes a full program of diagnostics, in-clinic treatments, and at-home solutions.This layered approach addresses hair loss from multiple angles simultaneously, optimizing scalp health, slowing progression, and promoting new growth.“Dr. Cho’s reputation as a nationally recognized educator and innovator in aesthetics makes him an exceptional addition to our network,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “Drs Cho and Chiang’s expertise in both surgical and non-surgical solutions ensures Houston-area patients receive the most advanced, effective, and individualized treatments available. Their unique perspective of combining the aesthetic and dermatological viewpoints makes them an invaluable addition to our network.”As part of the partnership, Integrated Aesthetics gains exclusive rights to offer GetHairMD solutions in its region. This exclusivity reinforces GetHairMD’s mission to collaborate only with top-tier physicians who uphold the highest standards of clinical care.Integrated Aesthetics’ comprehensive medspa, dermatology, and plastic surgery center provides a one-stop destination for addressing both hair loss and broader aesthetic needs in a comfortable, state-of-the-art environment.---About Dr. Young Cho & Integrated AestheticsDr. Young Cho, MD, Ph.D., is a board-certified plastic surgeon, master injector, and national trainer for Allerganand Galderma. With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Cho co-founded Integrated Aesthetics in 2010 alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Melissa Chiang. The practice uniquely integrates plastic surgery, dermatology, and medspa services under one roof, offering patients a comprehensive, customized approach to aesthetics.For more information, please visit www.integratedaesthetics.com About GetHairMD™GetHairMD is a physician-directed network with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company’s multi-modality approach combines advanced technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve hair restoration success rates exceeding 90%. GetHairMD has expanded to over 80 locations nationwide, offering exclusive protected territories for partnering physicians.For more information, please visit www.gethairmd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.