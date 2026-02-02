HIP Video Promo Presents: Divergent premieres official music video for "Rev It Up" on New Noise Magazine

Divergent Refuses to Slow Down on Rocking New Anthem "Rev It Up"

JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many artists, music is the ultimate vessel for transcendence—when the foot hits the pedal, the hands hit the keys, or the drumsticks strike the head, something speaks directly to the soul. The whole body lights up like a Christmas tree, and three-piece powerhouse Divergent aims to channel that undeniable intoxication as they chase the next great rock classic. After a lifetime of grappling with tormenting what-ifs, an enduring love for music (and a bit of perfect timing) ultimately prevailed, reigniting a 40-year-old dream once pushed to the wayside. Lead vocalist, guitarist, and keyboardist James Richards, bassist and vocalist Mike McAlister, and vocalist, drummer Paul Richards (James’ brother) exist in a constant state of creative fixation, dreaming up intricate soundscapes layered to their heart’s content.

Last year, they took the ultimate leap of faith: choosing a name that reflects their untamable curiosity, establishing a collaborative process that encourages each member’s vision to shine, and refusing to let the trends of a volatile industry dictate their path. Now, with their debut album already under their belt, the band is more poised than ever to show that there’s no fear in making music that stands out—and that it’s never too late to fulfill a raison d'être. Grounded, confident, and brimming with new ideas, their growth is already evident in every new project, and their sophomore record, Rev It Up, shifts from promise to full-throttle execution.

Few things in life complement each other better than rock and racing—they’re both thunderous, adrenaline-pumping, and tinged with danger. On a late-night joyride—windows down, pedal to the floor—“Rev It Up” is the anthem to crank, a simple staple that embodies the effervescent staying power of good old-fashioned, golden era rock. Wailing guitars, commanding drums, and gritty vocals swagger with the rebellion of bands like Boston or Kansas, capturing the restless attitude of a true rocker: someone who’s only “got one life,” so they “need to live it fast.” Each blazing guitar solo and soaring harmony strikes an impressive balance between a studio-polished and arena-ready sound, revealing musicians driven to push their songs to the absolute limit. A sense of constant motion permeates through the raucous riffs, emulating a world where “stoppin’” simply doesn’t exist. At the heart of it all lies an instantly memorable sentiment: an ever-chantable three-word refrain that hums like an engine roaring to life on the open road. Much like their narrator, Divergent knows that there’s “no way they slow” now that they’ve picked up speed. Whether or not they’re “Hellbound for Mexico” or racing toward Rock and Roll glory, there’s “no way in hell” anyone in their rearview is catching up anytime soon.

It’s one thing to write about the cool cars and roaring motorcycles of fantastical, mythical rockers long relegated to the dustbin of the past—but it’s entirely another to be the kind of people who actually own them, Mike's Ultra Limited Harley and James’ Iowa “LESPAUL” license plate says it all: Divergent’s rocker lifestyle extends far beyond the stage, seeping into everything they do. While their previous two music videos found the band hard at work in the studio, building confidence as they solidified their identity as an original force, this brand-new visual—brought to life with the help of HIP Video Productions—puts the fantasy front and center, with Divergent happily in the driver’s seat. It’s exactly the scene they envisioned while writing the song: a trio of rockers in their element, tearing it up as they absorb each buzzing note, surrounded by miles and miles of open road—the kind of thrilling escape everyone has daydreamed about at least once. It’s a refreshing snapshot of rock ’n’ roll as a contemporary way of life, and with Divergent at the helm, “Rev It Up” is the kind of scene that makes classic rock mythology feel unquestionably present tense.

More Divergent at HIP Video Promo

More Divergent on their website

More Divergent on Instagram



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.