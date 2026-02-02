Lionbridge Announces Strategic Ownership Transition to KKR
We look forward to leveraging KKR’s expertise, resources, and global footprint to advance our strategic priorities as we continue to serve our global client base with excellence.”WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionbridge (or the “Company”), a global leader in language services, video games, and over-the-phone interpretation (OPI), today announced a transition of ownership of the Company to funds and accounts managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm. As a result of this consensual change of control, H.I.G. Capital Management, Lionbridge’s former majority equity holder, will no longer have an ownership interest in the Company.
— John Fennelly, CEO of Lionbridge
Lionbridge has established itself as a trusted partner to the world’s largest brands, providing critical services that enable global communication and engagement. With the support of KKR, Lionbridge is well-positioned to strengthen its capabilities across language, games, and AI solutions.
“We are pleased to continue working with KKR in this new capacity,” said John Fennelly, Chief Executive Officer at Lionbridge. “As a long-time lender to Lionbridge, KKR deeply understands our business. We look forward to leveraging KKR’s expertise, resources, and global footprint to advance our strategic priorities as we continue to serve our global client base with excellence while pushing the boundaries of technology and localization.”
In connection with the ownership transition, Lionbridge has appointed two new independent directors to its Board:
· Jonathan Gear will serve as Chairman of the Board, bringing more than two decades of leadership experience in technology-enabled and information services businesses, including in prior roles as Chief Executive Officer of Clarivate and Chief Financial Officer of IHS Markit.
· Nataly Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer at Zappi and former HubSpot executive, joins as a member of the Board, bringing extensive experience in global marketing, localization, and customer-side procurement decisions across language and interpretation services.
The Lionbridge management team will continue to lead the Company, and all existing client commitments and security protocols are expected to continue without interruption.
About Lionbridge
Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. Since our founding, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.
Andie Levine
Lionbridge
mediainquiries@lionbridge.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.