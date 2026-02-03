HIVEX Welcomes Leading Digital Ecosystems, Plus Pay and Taishin Pay, into its Global Cross-Border Payment Network

The HIVEX®️ Network is a secure international mobile payment solution designed to enable interoperability between cross-border QR and NFC payment networks.

With a massive network of 1.5 billion mobile wallets across multiple countries in Asia, HIVEX is proving that cross-border payments can be as simple and secure as domestic payments.”
— Ling Wu, Founder and CEO of TBCASoft

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBCASoft, the innovator behind the HIVEX®️ cross-border payment network, today announced partnerships with two more of Taiwan's leading mobile wallets, Plus Pay and Taishin Pay. By joining HIVEX, Plus Pay and Taishin Pay expand their respective ecosystems from domestic retail, to a global payment solution, further maximizing value for their diverse user bases.

Plus Pay (+PAY) is a digital payment service launched by FamilyMart Taiwan to provide a cashless ecosystem for its customers. As Taiwan’s retail-centric digital wallet, Plus Pay bridges the gap between daily shopping and financial services, integrating seamlessly into the FamilyMart App (My FamiPort), allowing over 2 million users to access the service within the App. Its digital strategy focuses on the "Fa Points" loyalty economy and embedded financial services, allowing users to leverage their retail rewards across a vast network of consumption points.

Taishin Pay operates as the core transaction engine for the Richart Life ecosystem, which connects 4.5 million users to Taishin Bank's integrated banking, insurance, and asset management services. Strategically, Taishin Pay serves as the primary tool for users to earn and instantly redeem Taishin Points. This digital strategy leverages high-reward domestic QR payments – including smart gate access for the Taipei Metro – alongside HIVEX’s expanding cross-border payment network in South Korea and Japan to maximize customer stickiness across millions of cardholders.

This collaboration with TBCASoft enables Plus Pay and Taishin Pay users to make instant QR code payments at millions of PayPay merchant locations across Japan, eliminating the inconvenient barriers of international travel. As global travel returns to record-breaking levels, this initiative allows Taiwanese travelers to bypass the hassles of physical currency exchange and foreign transaction fees.

“This partnership unites market leaders – Plus Pay, Taishin Pay, PayPay, and HIVEX – to create a frictionless ecosystem for both travelers and local merchants,” said Ling Wu, CEO of TBCASoft. “With a massive network of 1.5 billion mobile wallets across multiple countries in Asia, HIVEX is proving that cross-border payments can be as simple and secure as domestic payments. We are delivering a scalable, compliant solution that empowers consumers while driving revenue for Japanese businesses.”

About HIVEX
HIVEX provides a superior cross-border payment experience by offering participating mobile payment service providers common business rules, low-friction system integration, consistent and neutral branding, and greater commercial scalability. Connecting to HIVEX enables ubiquitous cross-border QR-payment interoperability across partner markets.

TBCASoft, Inc.
Marketing@TBCASoft.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HIVEX Welcomes Leading Digital Ecosystems, Plus Pay and Taishin Pay, into its Global Cross-Border Payment Network

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
TBCASoft, Inc.
Marketing@TBCASoft.com
Company/Organization
TBCASoft, Inc.
440 N. Wolfe Road
Sunnyvale, California, 94085
United States

Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TBCASoft is a fintech innovation company headquartered in Silicon Valley, dedicated to advancing secure next-generation payment infrastructure. Its flagship platform, the HIVEX®️ Network, and its QR Bridging®️ technology are international mobile payment solutions that enable seamless interoperability between cross-border QR and NFC payment networks. The HIVEX Network ensures transparent exchange rates, regulatory compliance, and enhanced protection of data security and national data sovereignty, allowing digital wallets to scale globally with trust and efficiency.

https://www.hivexnet.com/

More From This Author
HIVEX Welcomes Leading Digital Ecosystems, Plus Pay and Taishin Pay, into its Global Cross-Border Payment Network
TBCASoft and Octopus Cards Launch Scalable Cross-Border QR Payments via the HIVEX Network
HIVEX Powers Cashless Payments for Chinese Travelers in Japan Through a Weixin Pay (WeChat Pay) and PayPay Collaboration
View All Stories From This Author