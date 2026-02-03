HIVEX Welcomes Leading Digital Ecosystems, Plus Pay and Taishin Pay, into its Global Cross-Border Payment Network

The HIVEX®️ Network is a secure international mobile payment solution designed to enable interoperability between cross-border QR and NFC payment networks.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBCASoft, the innovator behind the HIVEX®️ cross-border payment network, today announced partnerships with two more of Taiwan's leading mobile wallets, Plus Pay and Taishin Pay. By joining HIVEX, Plus Pay and Taishin Pay expand their respective ecosystems from domestic retail, to a global payment solution, further maximizing value for their diverse user bases.

Plus Pay (+PAY) is a digital payment service launched by FamilyMart Taiwan to provide a cashless ecosystem for its customers. As Taiwan’s retail-centric digital wallet, Plus Pay bridges the gap between daily shopping and financial services, integrating seamlessly into the FamilyMart App (My FamiPort), allowing over 2 million users to access the service within the App. Its digital strategy focuses on the "Fa Points" loyalty economy and embedded financial services, allowing users to leverage their retail rewards across a vast network of consumption points.

Taishin Pay operates as the core transaction engine for the Richart Life ecosystem, which connects 4.5 million users to Taishin Bank's integrated banking, insurance, and asset management services. Strategically, Taishin Pay serves as the primary tool for users to earn and instantly redeem Taishin Points. This digital strategy leverages high-reward domestic QR payments – including smart gate access for the Taipei Metro – alongside HIVEX’s expanding cross-border payment network in South Korea and Japan to maximize customer stickiness across millions of cardholders.

This collaboration with TBCASoft enables Plus Pay and Taishin Pay users to make instant QR code payments at millions of PayPay merchant locations across Japan, eliminating the inconvenient barriers of international travel. As global travel returns to record-breaking levels, this initiative allows Taiwanese travelers to bypass the hassles of physical currency exchange and foreign transaction fees.

“This partnership unites market leaders – Plus Pay, Taishin Pay, PayPay, and HIVEX – to create a frictionless ecosystem for both travelers and local merchants,” said Ling Wu, CEO of TBCASoft. “With a massive network of 1.5 billion mobile wallets across multiple countries in Asia, HIVEX is proving that cross-border payments can be as simple and secure as domestic payments. We are delivering a scalable, compliant solution that empowers consumers while driving revenue for Japanese businesses.”

HIVEX provides a superior cross-border payment experience by offering participating mobile payment service providers common business rules, low-friction system integration, consistent and neutral branding, and greater commercial scalability. Connecting to HIVEX enables ubiquitous cross-border QR-payment interoperability across partner markets.

