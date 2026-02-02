Welcoming Chris Mullins and the Intake Academy as Official Stafi Partner

Remote Legal Staffing

Stafi partners with Chris Mullins’ Intake Academy to enhance training, boost conversions, and deliver scalable intake solutions for law firms nationwide.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stafi, the leader in legal remote staffing, proudly announces its partnership with Chris Mullins and her renowned Intake Academy™.

Through this collaboration, the Intake Academy’s proven methodology will be an optional training embedded into Stafi’s training system for Intake Specialists and Non-Attorney Salespeople. This alliance is central to Stafi’s continued innovation in delivering scalable, high-impact support for law firms through remote staffing, intake, and case management solutions.

“We’re looking forward to having the Intake Academy’s expertise on board,” said Raquel Gomes, CEO & Co-Founder of Stafi. “Chris brings vast experience in legal intake, especially within personal injury firms. This will be instrumental in ensuring our clients have access to intake specialists who are not only highly trained but also continuously coached in the best methodologies available today.”

For over 25 years, Chris Mullins, “The Phone Sales Doctor,” has transformed how law firms handle inbound and outbound calls. She has worked with hundreds of law firms nationwide, helping them convert more prospects into clients by teaching intake staff the skills of empathy, sales language, and client control.

The Value of This Partnership:

* Elevated Training: Stafi’s Intake Specialists will now receive training through the Stafi University and ongoing coaching based on the IN.T.A.K.E.™ System, a framework that prioritizes relationships first and business second.

* Higher Conversion Rates: By focusing on how calls are answered, not just how many calls come in, firms can maximize the return on their marketing investment.

* Continuous Improvement: Law firms will benefit from Stafi’s remote staffing model combined with ongoing Intake Academy coaching, ensuring intake staff never plateau in performance.

* Metrics That Matter: Together, Stafi and the Intake Academy emphasize conversion tracking, ghost call reviews, and intake quality audits to ensure accountability and measurable growth.

* This partnership reinforces Stafi’s commitment to helping law firms scale efficiently by combining human expertise with systems designed for consistency and profitability.

For more information about Stafi and its services, visit stafi.cc.

