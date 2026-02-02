Apex Abatement and Demolition LLC Begins Demolition of Bartlett House Site on February 3, 2026

Federal contractor to remove beachfront structure tied to Watergate-era events before it is claimed by the Atlantic

Safety and environmental compliance come first. Our team will complete this demolition efficiently while minimizing impact to the public and surrounding area.” — Robert Sullivan

EASTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Federal contractor to remove beachfront structure tied to Watergate-era events before it is claimed by the Atlantic Apex Abatement and Demolition LLC , a federal contractor with extensive experience in complex demolition and environmental compliance, will begin demolition operations at the Bartlett House site on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The property — a seaside structure that figures in accounts of early events leading up to the Watergate scandal — has been severely threatened by coastal erosion and is now within feet of the bluff overlooking the ocean.Reports indicate that Bartlett House, perched on a rapidly eroding section of Cape Cod’s bluffs, has sat precariously above the surf for years and has been deemed uninhabitable due to its close proximity to the bluff edge.Local historians and journalists have detailed how the cottage — once used for government housing — was the site of a critical Labor Day weekend phone call in 1971 that helped launch the first unauthorized “Plumbers” break-in connected with the Pentagon Papers and eventually linked to the Watergate scandal.“As a federal contractor, Apex is tasked with safely removing this endangered structure before the Atlantic claims it outright,” said Robert Sullivan, principal contact for Apex Abatement and Demolition LLC. “We are moving forward with a demolition plan that prioritizes public safety, environmental protection, and coordinaton with oversight agencies.”Public Safety and Environmental ControlsApex will implement multiple safety and environmental measures throughout the demolition process, including:• Controlled access and restricted work zones• Dust and debris mitigation systems• Noise and vibration monitoring• Proper material handling and disposal in compliance with federal and state regulations• Coordination with local authorities and project stakeholdersDemolition activities will be scheduled to minimize community impact, with additional notices issued as needed for any temporary traffic or access adjustments.Project BackgroundThe Bartlett House at 40 Ocean View Drive has drawn interest for its documented connections to the early stages of what became known as the Watergate scandal. During the summer of 1971, one of the principal figures who later became involved in the Watergate prosecutions was present at the house and authorized a break-in plan related to the Pentagon Papers controversy, actions that foreshadowed events culminating in the Watergate break-in and President Richard Nixon’s resignation.Concurrently, the structure has been under threat from coastal erosion for years, sitting less than a few dozen feet from the bluff edge and increasingly vulnerable to storm impact and shoreline retreat.About Apex Abatement and Demolition LLCApex Abatement and Demolition LLC is a licensed federal contractor specializing in comprehensive demolition and environmental services, including structural demolition, selective deconstruction, abatement, and remediation. With a focus on safety and regulatory compliance, Apex serves public and private sector clients on projects of all scales and complexities.

