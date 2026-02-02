Auditor General DeFoor Celebrates Winner of Student Art Contest at Wilkes-Barre Area High School

Wilkes-Barre, PA – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today celebrated Olivia Green, a 9th grader from Wilkes-Barre Area High School, for being selected as the winner of this year’s Be Money $mart student art contest. Olivia’s artwork is featured on the cover of the department’s brand-new financial literacy activity book, designed to help students and their caregivers learn how to plan for their financial future.

“I’d like to congratulate Olivia on being selected as the winner of this year’s competition,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Financial literacy is something I’ve been passionate about for decades, so I’m thrilled to have yet another resource available that Pennsylvanians can use to learn about money. I’d like to thank our finalists, their families and teachers, and all students who submitted a drawing to show us what being Money $mart means to them.”

Auditor General DeFoor presented Olivia with a letter of commendation and her own copy of the activity book. Her artwork was also unveiled and featured at the Auditor General’s booth at the 2026 PA Farm Show.

Olivia’s artwork was selected out of nearly 220 submissions. In addition to the winning entry, eight finalists were chosen and recognized:

Olivia Green, 9 th Grade, Luzerne County (winner)

Henry Reilly, 8 th Grade, York County

Abigail Thompson, 10 th Grade, Luzerne County

Aaron Siregar, 8 th Grade, Lebanon County

Milania Rohozhynska, 4 th Grade, Philadelphia County

Elizabeth Kalista, 3 rd Grade, Blair County

Orliemily Medina Padron, 9 th Grade, Luzerne County

Briana Curty, 9 th Grade, Lancaster County

The activity book is being produced with ‘Be Money $mart’ partners, including the Pennsylvania Alliance of YMCAs, the Pennsylvania Library Association, CrossState Credit Union Association and the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

To get your copy of the activity book, visit www.paauditor.gov/activitybook.

Auditor General DeFoor has spent nearly five years promoting financial literacy through his Be Money $mart initiative, which raises awareness about the need for financial literacy education in Pennsylvania and highlights free resources that people can use on their journey to financial freedom.

Since ‘Be Money $mart’ launched in 2021, Auditor General DeFoor has:

Met with teachers and students in high school classrooms across Pennsylvania in recognition of successful financial literacy learning opportunities;

Visited YMCAs across the Commonwealth to talk about financial literacy for all ages;

Worked with Junior Achievement to emphasize financial literacy messages to elementary school students and participated in multiple BizTown simulations; and

Partnered with CrossState Credit Union Association and other credit unions and financial institutions across the state to promote free financial literacy resources, including hosting ‘Money $mart Mondays’ with PSECU.

To learn more about our department, our ‘Be Money $mart’ initiative or to locate audits affecting your community, visit our website.

# # #

Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or ahutcheson@paauditor.gov