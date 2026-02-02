HIP Video Promo Presents: Coffeeshop x Ty Taylor premiere brand new music video ‘Hear The Call’ on BuzzMusic.com

Coffeeshop Steps Beyond Pop-EDM with Soulful Rock Collaboration with Ty Taylor on Brand New Single "Hear The Call"

NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artists with the power to move people through music don’t hold back—they run with it, leaning in, full force, like empowerment specialist Coffeeshop. There’s a clear reason this Italian producer, engineer, musician, and artist, born Giacomo Alloesio, has steadily built an impressive list of collaborations, working alongside both established and emerging voices across the industry. His rare ability to pluck positivity seemingly out of thin air and translate it into enchanting guitar strums, euphoric beats, and emotional immediacy in solo releases that spread like wildfire has earned him a coveted role within the fierce collective of musicians who have propelled the RRHOT team—championed by Rob Aster, the storytelling visionary behind award-winning music production boutique RRHOT LLC and record Label iDreamology—to remarkable heights in just a few short years.

Coffeeshop and Aster have forged an unshakable, prolific creative bond rooted in a shared mission: to make music with merit. Together, they remain committed to bringing lightness and encouragement to a weary human family by consistently leading with intention and heart. Coming off a red-hot year of releases that delivered exactly the kinds of comfort and motivation listeners have been desperately craving—from tender ballads to soaring anthems of resilience—their newest project, “Hear The Call,” presents Coffeeshop as a focused, fearless artist ready for his next evolution. Stepping beyond his familiar pop-EDM wonderlands, he dives headfirst into the rebellious spirit of alternative rock, joined by one of the most sought-after vocalists in the industry.

The instantly gripping alt-rock drive of “Hear The Call,” brimming with ferocious, fuzzed-out power chords and distant siren echoes, drops listeners into a post-apocalyptic streetscape where terror strikes at random, and danger lurks around every corner—a stark mirror of everyday life for those facing difficulties, mistreatment, assault, abuse, and more. But the darkness doesn’t last. A group of revolutionaries, “climbing the silence…carved by the flame,” rises from the shadows, determined to confront the dangers ahead—no matter the risk—and reclaim the light stolen from them long ago.

Few voices are better suited to channel that intensity than featured vocalist Ty Taylor, whose dynamic presence, raw talent, and soulful delivery have carried him from television screens to Broadway stages and onto tours with iconic rock icons like The Who, Bon Jovi, and The Rolling Stones during his time fronting Vintage Trouble. Taylor's signature husky voice surges with grit and angst, embodying a deeply human drive to resist, endure, and hold fast to the promise of a better future—especially when the odds are stacked high. For those “built from the struggle,” there is no beast too formidable to face, and “Hear The Call” emerges as a defiant anthem of freedom—a wake-up call to a society that too-often tramples its most vulnerable. But the fire within cannot be extinguished. This is the rise. This is the call. And “Hear The Call” is the spark destined to set a movement in motion.

The “Hear The Call” music video also marks a new visual chapter for the RRHOT team, delving into the vivid storytelling possibilities of an epic, dystopian anime style. Viewers follow the plight of a young girl unable to escape the grasp of an unrelenting, red-eyed villain; no matter where she runs, he’s right behind her, wreaking havoc and dragging her into dangerous altercations. Channeling the track’s urgent pulse, these battles are truly “do or die,” and though they push her to the brink, they are the only path to freedom from the man who ripped her life apart. As she endures trial after trial, her anguish, animosity, and sheer tenacity bleed through every frame, making it impossible not to root for her as she fights to overcome her dire circumstances. Ironically, those forged by fire know revenge is best served cold—and there’s no better moment than when she stands atop the world, watching the sunrise over a new horizon, her pain transformed into triumph.

More Coffeeshop x Ty Taylor at HIP Video Promo

More Coffeeshop x Ty Taylor on YouTube

More Coffeeshop x Ty Taylor on Spotify

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.