Leayh In Light Releases New Songs on Major Streaming Platforms

New recordings and visual releases reflect an active creative period for the singer-songwriter

These songs came from a desire to keep creating in a way that feels honest and present. The videos give the music room to breathe and offer another way to share the atmosphere around the work.” — Leayh In Light

LONGBOAT KEY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Leayh In Light , the artistic name of singer-songwriter Leah Soderblom, has released several new songs now available on Apple Music and Spotify, accompanied by two official music videos currently streaming on YouTube. The releases reflect an ongoing creative cycle, blending original songs with thoughtful interpretations of well-known material, including selections from the Great American Songbook.Distributed via TuneCore, the new songs highlight Leayh In Light’s expressive vocal style and musical range, shaped by years of performance across music halls, jazz festivals, big bands, and intimate concert stages. The accompanying videos extend the music visually, offering a calm and focused aesthetic that mirrors the tone and intention of the recordings.“These songs came from a desire to keep creating in a way that feels honest and present,” says Leayh In Light. “The videos allow the music to breathe visually and offer another way to share the atmosphere around the work.”Leayh In Light has built a dedicated audience across social platforms, including a strong following on TikTok, while continuing to connect with listeners who value vocal clarity, musical craft, and timeless songwriting. Her current releases are part of a broader body of work that includes original songs alongside classic repertoire, presented with clarity and a contemporary sensibility.Her musical journey includes extensive collaboration with her late husband Kenny Soderblom, a respected jazz and studio woodwind musician whose career spanned festivals, symphonies, radio sessions, and major orchestras. Together, Leah Soderblom and Kenny Soderblom released several albums and performed on music stages across the United States and internationally. This shared history remains an important foundation for her work today.In addition to music, Leayh In Light is also a photographer with a focus on capturing beauty in nature, animals, and flowers. This visual sensitivity informs her approach to songwriting and video projects, contributing to a cohesive artistic voice across mediums.The new songs are available now on Apple Music and Spotify, and the official music videos can be viewed on YouTube. Full press materials, biography, videos, and additional information are available in the official EPK EPK: https://leayhinlight.net/epk Website: https://leayhinlight.net ABOUT LEAYH IN LIGHTLeayh In Light is the artistic name of singer-songwriter Leah Soderblom, whose work spans original songs, classic repertoire, and collaborative projects. Known for her warm tone, expressive phrasing, and thoughtful delivery, she continues to release new music while maintaining a strong connection with listeners who value craft, presence, and authenticity. Her current work is available on major streaming platforms, with ongoing recording and visual projects in development.

