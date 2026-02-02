Clover Greens partners with PrivateClubWorld to offer curated non-resident memberships for elite alumni and clients

PrivateClubWorld™, a global private club network, partners with Clover Greens Golf & Country Club to promote memberships to select private clients and alumni.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clover Greens Golf & Country Club Partners with PrivateClubWorld to Offer Curated Non-Resident Memberships for Private Wealth Clients and Alumni of Top Business Schools/UniversitiesPrivateClubWorld™, a global private club network owned and operated by MobiCom, today announced a new partnership with Clover Greens Golf & Country Club in India, welcoming the club into its curated non-resident membership program. The program is offered exclusively to select wealth banking clients of premier banks and alumni of top-tier business schools and universities.“Clover Greens Golf & Country Club exemplifies the quality, culture, and member experience we look for in a PrivateClubWorld partner,” said Rathan Kumar, Founder & CEO of MobiCom, owners of the PrivateClubWorld. “This partnership strengthens our commitment to delivering meaningful access to exceptional clubs for our wealth banking partners and alumni communities worldwide.”Clover Greens joins a growing collection of carefully selected golf, country, city, and lifestyle clubs that form the PrivateClubWorld network—each chosen for its standards of excellence, hospitality, and community.“We are pleased to partner with PrivateClubWorld and open Clover Greens to a highly curated global audience,” said Austin Roach, Owner of Clover Greens Golf & Country Club. “Their approach aligns with our values, allowing us to extend our club experience to accomplished individuals who appreciate quality, tradition, and connection.”The partnership reflects the ongoing mission from PrivateClubWorld to connect influential global communities through trusted, invitation-only access to the world’s most respected private clubs.About PrivateClubWorldPrivateClubWorld is a global private club network owned by MobiCom, offering curated non-resident memberships to select wealth banking clients and alumni of top-tier business schools and universities and thereby enabling a global private club lifestyle. The network provides access to premier golf, country, city, yacht and lifestyle clubs worldwide.About Clover Greens Golf & Country ClubClover Greens Golf & Country Club is a premier private club known for its exceptional golf course, refined amenities, and strong sense of community, offering an elevated golf and lifestyle experience.

