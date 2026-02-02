Story Cannabis Dispensary Celebrates Grand Opening of New Dispensary in Midtown Phoenix

Story Midtown located at 3830 N. 7th St., in Phoenix. The building of the new Story Cannabis location was home to Audio Recorders in the 1960's - 1970's. Check in desk at Story Cannabis' midtown location in Phoenix. Inside Story Cannabis Midtown Phoenix. Inside Story Cannabis Midtown Phoenix.

Expanding their Arizona footprint, Story Cannabis opens new Midtown Phoenix dispensary location

Each new Story location represents more than expansion, it’s an opportunity to deepen our connection with the community.” — Aaron Dubois, Vice President of Marketing at Story Cannabis

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Story Cannabis, a multi-state cannabis dispensary operator with roots in Arizona, celebrates the grand opening of its newest location, Story Midtown, located at 3830 N. 7th St., in Phoenix.“Each new Story location represents more than expansion, it’s an opportunity to deepen our connection with the community,” said Aaron Dubois, Vice President of Marketing at Story Cannabis.“At Story, we’re focused on meeting consumers where they are, empowering our budtenders to guide and educate, and creating an experience that feels welcoming, thoughtful, and human. We’re excited to bring that approach to Midtown Phoenix and continue raising the bar for cannabis retail in Arizona.”Story Midtown is designed to reflect both the neighborhood and the people it serves, with an emphasis on education, ease of shopping, and personalized service delivered by knowledgeable budtenders.The building carries a unique piece of Phoenix’s creative history. The space was home to Audio Recorders, a recording studio that operated during the 1960s and 1970s and played a role in the city’s music scene during that era. Story’s transformation of the site preserves its creative spirit while giving the historic space new life as a modern retail destination.The Midtown Phoenix opening underscores the company's ongoing investment in Arizona as a core market and its broader mission to build dispensaries that prioritize trust, accessibility, and community engagement. The dispensary serves both adult-use and Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) qualified medical patients. House brands include FadeCo., Just Flower, DialedIn and more.For more information about Story Cannabis, visit storycannabis.com.About Story CannabisStory Cannabis is a multi-state cannabis operator focused on delivering thoughtful, customer-centric retail experiences. With more than 20 locations and operations in Arizona, Ohio, and Maryland, Story prioritizes education, community connection, and empowering frontline teams to guide consumers with confidence and care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.