GetHairMD Partners with Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery to Expand into Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD proudly announces its newest partnership with the Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery in Mobile, Alabama, led by board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Chris Park and Dr. Ryan Rebowe and associate Dr. Matt May. Known for their surgical precision and commitment to personalized care, the doctors will now offer GetHairMD’s full suite of advanced hair restoration solutions as the exclusive GetHairMD providers in their territory.“We’re not just adding another location; we’re partnering with two surgeons whose precision and patient-first approach mirror everything GetHairMD stands for,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “Dr. Park and Dr. Rebowe have built one of the most respected plastic surgery practices in the region, and bringing our exclusive technology and regenerative solutions to their patients in Mobile is a win for everyone who values medical expertise and real results.”GetHairMD’s exclusive and proprietary hair loss solutions are all available at the Park & Rebowe Clinic for their patients.“We’re excited to bring GetHairMD’s technology and expertise to our patients,” said Dr. Chris Park. “So many of our patients ask about solutions for hair thinning or loss, and until now, there wasn’t a complete medical system we trusted to deliver consistent, proven results. With GetHairMD, we can finally offer that.”Dr. Ryan Rebowe added, “Hair restoration fits seamlessly with what we do every day, helping patients look and feel their best. We’re always looking for treatments that are backed by real science and deliver visible change, and this partnership gives our patients in Mobile something truly effective.”With exclusive rights to represent GetHairMD in the Mobile, AL market, Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery becomes a regional hub for patients seeking medically directed, advanced hair restoration solutions. By collaborating with leading physicians like Dr. Park, Dr. Rebowe, and Dr. May, GetHairMD continues to strengthen its reputation for innovation, patient trust, and transformative results.About Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery:The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery, with locations in Mobile and Fairhope, Alabama, offers a full spectrum of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures designed to enhance natural beauty and improve quality of life. Led by board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Chris Park. Dr. Ryan Rebowe, and board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Matt May, the clinic is known for its personalized care, safety standards, and outstanding surgical outcomes.About GetHairMD:GetHairMD is a physician-directed network of over 80 clinics specializing in advanced, non-surgical hair restoration treatments for men and women. The company offers a range of FDA-cleared and clinically proven options, including laser therapies, regenerative treatments, and prescription solutions. With locations across the United States, GetHairMD is dedicated to helping patients restore confidence through innovation, medical excellence, and trusted physician partnerships.

