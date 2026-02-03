SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint—A New Docu-Reality Series Reveals the Human Decision-Making Edge AI Can’t Replace

“While AI tools help with efficiency and effectiveness, nothing replaces increased Gut Intelligence™ in the moment that matters most.”

SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint is a new docu-reality series showing how Gut Intelligence™ gives humans a decision-making edge AI can’t replace.

While AI tools help with efficiency and effectiveness, nothing replaces increased Gut Intelligence™ in the moment that matters most.” — Susan K. Wehrley

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint is a groundbreaking docu-reality series about human decision-making in an AI world, premiering on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video on January 19, 2026. The seven-episode series follows real-life contestants as they learn how to increase their Gut Intelligence™—the inner compass that drives confident, in-the-moment decision-making in both personal and professional life.“Increased Gut Intelligence™ is critical for these unprecedented times where change happens rapidly. If we haven’t learned to trust our gut to notice cues at the tip of the iceberg, we could lose the opportunity to pivot and save our businesses, relationships, money, and lives. AI can act as a tool to provide information when asked a critical question, but it cannot make vision-driven, values-based decisions in the moments that matter,” said Susan K. Wehrley. “While these skills can be applied personally, organizations can also use this series as decision-making training for leaders and teams navigating uncertainty.”In SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint, viewers witness contestants facing real-world challenges—from navigating complex obstacle courses to building a floating boat with no instructions and limited materials—all within just 30 minutes. These scenarios reveal a powerful truth: when people strengthen their Gut Intelligence™, the brain-body connection in decision-making alerts them to the 20% of actions that generate 80% of results. This is the competitive human edge—one AI cannot replicate.As concerns grow over AI replacing human talent, SHIFT demonstrates that Gut Intelligence™ is the skill that keeps people secure in their roles and confident in their decisions. Beyond dramatic challenges, the series explores the science behind Gut Intelligence™, showing how to create coherence between the gut, heart, head, and intuition—an inner board of directors that often competes during high-stakes choices.Guiding viewers through this process is Susan K. Wehrley, founder of the Gut Intelligence™ Blueprint and an executive coach with 37 years of experience helping leaders navigate complex workplace decisions. Wehrley teaches contestants—and viewers—how to regulate their nervous systems and align gut, heart, head, and intuition to access that “aha” knowing when it matters most.SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint is a must-watch for professionals, leaders, and organizations seeking to strengthen decision-making skills and embrace the irreplaceable human advantage in an AI-driven world.For more information, interviews, or media assets, contact:BonnieB@SHIFTTheGutIntelligenceBlueprint.comCell: 414-581-0449Website: www.SHIFTTheGutIntelligenceBlueprint.com

SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint Trailer

