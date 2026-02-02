YOUNHA Releases a Pre-Release Single, '계절범죄 (Seasonal Crime),' Ahead of Her First Remake Album

Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter YOUNHA has released a pre-release digital single, “ 계절범죄 (Seasonal Crime) ,” as a preview for her first remake album titled SUB CHARACTER, which will be released on March 9th. The original song was released in 2023 by Miiro featuring Saebit, and it inspired a short story of the same title by Gaeun . The track narrates the story of a person who sold his memories, described as ‘seasons’ in the short story, to a mysterious stranger, and conveys a message that every moment and memory we go through in life is priceless. With this pre-release single, YOUNHA presents a sneak peek into her upcoming remake album.After releasing her seventh full-length album, GROWTH THEORY, in September 2024 to celebrate her 20th debut anniversary, she held an end-of-year concert titled after the album in Seoul, Incheon, Daegu, and Busan in Korea. Throughout 2025, YOUNHA performed at various university festivals and events, and from January 9th to February 1st of this year, she met with fans through the 빛나는 겨울(Glistening Winter) concert. All tickets for 12 shows were sold out in minutes after general ticket sales opened, proving high anticipation and support for the artist’s music from her fandom, Y.HOLICS.ABOUT YOUNHAYOUNHA is a Korean solo singer-songwriter under C9 Entertainment. She debuted in Japan on September 1, 2004, with the single “Yubikiri.” Her second Japanese single, “Houkiboshi,” was released in 2005 and included on the soundtrack of the anime series Bleach. The track debuted on the Oricon daily chart at #18 and peaked at #12, giving the nickname of ‘Oricon Comet’ to the artist as she was the second Korean artist, after BoA, to break into the Oricon top 20. On December 4, 2006, she debuted in Korea with the single album, Audition. In 2007, she released her first full-length Korean album with the title track “Password 486,” which garnered huge attention and scored six music show wins and four Rookie of the Year awards. In 2023, YOUNHA won Song of the Year at the 20th Korean Music Awards with her hit song “사건의 지평선 (Event Horizon).”

