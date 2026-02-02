Justin Chopin and Derrick Tabb Discuss Turning Community Needs into Action on Above The Legal Limit

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Episode 77 of Above The Legal Limit, host Justin Chopin speaks with Derrick Tabb, founder of Roots of Music, about the development and growth of a New Orleans–based youth program focused on music education, structure, and mentorship.

During the episode, Tabb discusses how Roots of Music was established in response to a local need and outlines the steps involved in building and sustaining a community program. The conversation covers the organization’s operational approach, its emphasis on discipline and consistency, and its role within the broader New Orleans community.

In this episode, Justin and Derrick discuss:

-Program Development: How Roots of Music was formed and structured to serve local youth.

-Organizational Principles: The role of discipline, mentorship, and routine in the program’s framework.

-Community Engagement: How local involvement supports program continuity and reach.

-Music Education: The use of music as a tool for skill-building and long-term development.



“Be the Solution, Not Noise” is available now on Above The Legal Limit. The episode can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.

About Above The Legal Limit

Hosted by Justin Chopin, Above The Legal Limit features conversations on law, leadership, and issues affecting communities. The podcast highlights professionals and organizations across a range of industries. New episodes are released every Monday.

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm LLC, based in New Orleans, combines more than 100 years of legal experience, with a focus on personal injury, hurricane litigation, and commercial disputes. The firm is committed to protecting the rights of individuals and businesses across Louisiana.

