Former Educator Phillip S. Young Reclaims the Meaning of American Identity in 'American as Apple Pie'

Phillip S. Young, author of "American as Apple Pie" American as Apple Pie by Phillip S. Young

A candid, often humorous essay collection draws on classroom and institutional experience to explore race, ambition, and American identity

If this book helps even one person stop questioning their place in this country and start declaring it, then I’ve done what I set out to do.” — Phillip S. Young

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillip S. Young , an educator, community systems consultant, and former university adjunct, introduces “ American as Apple Pie : How Race, Grit and Humor Shaped an Unpologetic American Identity,” a reflective and sharply-observed collection of essays. Young’s book examines American identity, power, education, and opportunity through classroom and institutional experience inside the systems that quietly shape them.“American as Apple Pie” is being introduced for use in classrooms, campuses, and cultural conversations. Drawing on Young’s work across K–12 education, higher education, nonprofit leadership, public health initiatives, and grant-funded community programs, the book explores how power is learned early, how bureaucracy shapes outcomes, and how Americans navigate identity within modern education systems.“I wrote this book to reaffirm my right to define myself,” Young said. “When a culture of assumption tried to erase me based on the color of my skin, I had to dig deep and ask who I was beyond what others projected onto me. The answer wasn’t just ‘American.’ It was unapologetically, authentically myself.”Rather than offering abstract theory or ideological prescriptions, Young’s essays rely on story, humor and institutional insight to invite reflection on race, class, ambition and belonging. His voice is observational and grounded, shaped by years spent working inside the very systems he examines.“American identity isn’t about fitting into someone else’s narrow definition,” Young said. “We all struggle. We all hustle. We all carry the same contradictions that make this country both frustrating and extraordinary. If this book helps even one person stop questioning their place in this country and start declaring it, then I’ve done what I set out to do.”Designed to support classroom discussion, faculty-led dialogue and community reading programs, “American as Apple Pie” has particular relevance for American studies, education, sociology, African American studies and first-year experience courses. The essays are intentionally accessible and discussion-friendly, inviting readers to sit with complexity rather than rush toward easy conclusions.“American as Apple Pie” is available now on Amazon . Faculty discussion guides and speaking information are available upon request.About the AuthorPhillip S. Young is an educator, community systems consultant and nonprofit leader with experience spanning K–12 education, higher education, public health and community economic development. He has served as a university adjunct, developed and evaluated grant-funded programs, and worked directly inside the institutions he examines in “American as Apple Pie.”

The Unapologetic American Identity

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.