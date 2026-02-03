Rivas & Associates Expands Defense Strategy With Federal Habeas Litigation

Tulsa-Based Immigration Law Firm Now Incorporates Federal Habeas Petitions Nationwide.

Rivas & Associates Announces Expanded Defense Strategy Through Federal Habeas Litigation, Adding Protection for Detained Immigrants Throughout the United States

When someone is being unlawfully detained, or their due-process rights are jeopardized, federal habeas gives us another way to defend them.” — Lorena Rivas, Esq.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rivas & Associates, a nationally recognized immigration law firm with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Arkansas, proudly announces the expansion of its litigation strategy through the introduction of federal habeas corpus lawsuits, a powerful legal tool designed to challenge unlawful detention and protect the constitutional rights of immigrants.

Although the firm has long provided Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) representation, federal habeas litigation represents a new process the firm is using to strengthen client advocacy beyond the administrative level.

Senior Attorney & CEO Abogada Lorena® Lorena Rivas emphasized why this development matters: “We have always fought aggressively in the immigration courts and before the BIA. But when someone is being unlawfully detained, or their due-process rights are jeopardized, federal habeas gives us another way to defend them,” said Rivas. “For many detained immigrants, a habeas petition can be the key to restoring their freedom and protecting their future.”

Why Federal Habeas Matters

While BIA appeals focus on correcting legal or factual errors made by an immigration judge, federal habeas corpus lawsuits serve a different purpose. They challenge the legality of detention itself, particularly when:

- Detention is prolonged or indefinite,

- A person is held without a bond hearing,

- Due-process violations have occurred, or

- The government’s actions exceed its legal authority.

This process provides an essential safeguard when administrative remedies have been exhausted or when urgent constitutional issues arise.

How This Fits Into the Firm’s Long-Standing BIA Work

BIA appeals remain a critical part of Rivas & Associates' services. The firm continues to represent clients in:

- Preparing and filing timely BIA appeals,

- Reviewing immigration judge decisions for legal and factual errors,

- Drafting persuasive briefs tailored to the BIA’s standards of review, and

- Advising clients on next steps when further judicial review may be available.

“Our clients come to us because their lives and their families’ futures are at stake,” Rivas explained. “By adding federal habeas litigation, we’re expanding the ways we can protect them when the system fails to follow the law.”

A Natural Extension of the Firm’s Mission

Known for taking on difficult cases, Rivas & Associates continues its commitment to empowering immigrants and keeping families together. The addition of federal habeas litigation aligns with the firm’s mission to change the lives of one million people through immigration advocacy, education, and community involvement.

To learn more about the firm’s BIA appeals work or federal habeas litigation process, contact Rivas & Associates at (918) 505-4870 or visit

www.rivasassociates.com.

About Rivas & Associates

Empowering Immigrants, Building Futures

Rivas & Associates is a leading immigration law firm based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, committed to helping immigrants across the United States make their American dream an American reality. Founded by Lorena Rivas, the firm is known for its innovative approach, strategic advice, and unwavering dedication to seeking positive results for its clients and their families. Rivas & Associates offers representation in a wide range of immigration matters, from family-based petitions to deportation defense, naturalization, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.