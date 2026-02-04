Faith Feeds Food Pantry Partners with Endeavor Health to Transport More Fresh, Healthy Perishables to Its Mobile Pantry

This year, Faith Feeds Food Pantry is the recipient of a CIF Capacity Builder Award in the amount of $100,000 from Endeavor Health to transport more fresh, healthy perishable food for its mobile pantry.

This $100,000 grant from Endeavor Health for a refrigerated truck purchase enables Faith Feeds Food Pantry to deliver more fresh food to apartments.

As a barely two-year-old nonprofit, we are beyond grateful to Endeavor Health’s commitment to giving back within the communities it serves.” — Adrienne Bolbot

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith Feeds Food Pantry, an interfaith response to food insecurity that focuses efforts on Nourishing Our Community One Neighbor at a Time, is proud to announce its selection as a partner in Endeavor Health's 2026 Community Investment Fund (CIF).

This year, Faith Feeds Food Pantry is the recipient of a CIF Capacity Builder Award in the amount of $100,000 to transport more fresh, healthy perishable food for its mobile pantry. This grant means that a new refrigerated box truck will allow the mobile pantry to distribute even more perishables into apartment complexes — bringing healthy food to our community’s most vulnerable residents.

“As a barely two-year-old nonprofit, we are beyond grateful to Endeavor Health’s commitment to giving back within the communities it serves,” said Adrienne Bolbot, Director of Faith Feeds Food Pantry. “Our history dates back more than 15 years, but we’re still very new as a standalone organization. Support like this means we serve even more neighbors in need.”

Endeavor Health selected Faith Feeds Food Pantry as one of nine new Capacity Builder recipients and 42 current partners across Chicagoland to collaborate on community health needs related to behavioral health, food and housing insecurity, access to care and careers in healthcare.

“Endeavor Health is here every day to support the health and well-being of our patients and their families,” said Kristen Murtos, Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer of Endeavor Health. “Through our Community Investment Fund, we’re collaborating with local organizations that people know and trust — helping them remove barriers to care, meet immediate needs and create long-term solutions that help individuals and families thrive.”

Removing the transportation barrier for Faith Feeds Food Pantry’s clients means bringing food to where they live, strengthening communities by ensuring those most at-risk for hunger have access to healthy, fresh food. This grant enables the purchase of a truck that will increase the organization’s mobile pantry impact and open additional avenues for rescue food.

For more information about Faith Feeds Food Pantry and its efforts to Nourish Our Community One Neighbor at a Time, please visit faithfeedsfp.org. To learn more about Endeavor Health’s Community Investment Fund, visit endeavorhealth.org/cif.

###

About Faith Feeds Food Pantry

Serving more than 65,998 individuals in 2025, Faith Feeds Food Pantry is an interfaith response to food insecurity, located in Palatine, Illinois, and concentrates on Nourishing Our Community One Neighbor at a Time. Faith Feeds serves Cook Country's Northwest Suburbs. Faith Feeds is volunteer-driven, supported by more than 20,344 volunteer hours annually, donated by more than 360 individuals. For information about Faith Feeds and how you can get involved, visit www.faithfeedsfp.org.

About Endeavor Health

Endeavor Health℠ is a Chicagoland-based integrated health system driven by our mission to help everyone in our communities be their best. As Illinois’ third-largest health system and third-largest medical group, we proudly serve an area of more than 4.1 million residents across seven northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 28,300 team members, including more than 1,900 employed physicians, are the heart of our organization, delivering seamless access to personalized, pioneering, world-class patient care across more than 300 ambulatory locations and nine hospitals, including eight Magnet-recognized acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights), Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health Hospital (Naperville). For more information, visit www.endeavorhealth.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.