With Spitz’s Landmark 2026 Global Tour, Leading Futurist Unveils “Strategic Imperatives” for India as a Superpower in the age of Metaruptions

India is setting the global benchmark for how to build agency in an unpredictable world - through systems innovation, not certainty.” — Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roger Spitz has solidified his position as the world’s leading voice on uncertainty, earning the title of #1 Global Futurist Keynote Speaker for 2026. Fresh from his 12th visit to India, Spitz recently concluded a landmark series of keynotes and bespoke executive briefings that reinforced his role as the definitive authority for leaders navigating what he terms the age of Metaruptions. Since establishing the Disruptive Futures Institute in 2020, Spitz has been consistently ranked as the premier keynote futurist by international platforms, leading agencies, and media, reaching millions through a unique blend of strategic foresight and the practitioner’s edge required to thrive in a world of systemic disruption.

Following a tour across India’s primary tech hubs and financial capitals, Spitz has unveiled a keynote series of “Strategic Imperatives” designed to help boards and policymakers navigate a world where historical data no longer serves as a reliable compass.

While 2026 has only just begun, Spitz has already been actively speaking across London, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. However, it is his deep, multi-decade connection to India that is currently taking center stage. From the floor of the NASSCOM Summit to the elite boardrooms of the Institute of Directors (IoD) India, Spitz’s keynote talks are dismantling the “predict-and-control” mindset of the past and replacing it with a new operating system for unpredictability - one where human agency and strategic agility define the path forward.

India: The New Epicenter of the Future

As India claims its place as the world’s preeminent global power, entering 2026 as the most populous nation exceeding 1.45 billion people and the fourth-largest economy with a nominal GDP of over $4 trillion. Following its landmark trade agreement with the EU - hailed as a turning point for “India Tomorrow” - the country is rapidly transitioning into a premier technological superpower. This trajectory sets the stage for the next 25 years, during which India is poised to act as the primary engine of global growth, redefining its international role through unprecedented innovation and demographic scale.

In a series of keynote talks delivered in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, Spitz signaled the paradigm shift in systemic innovation epicenters.

“Having spent the past few years traveling and deeply engaged with India - speaking, collaborating, and advising - I’ve come to see Silicon Valley as a relic compared to the dynamic futures unfolding here,” says Roger Spitz, Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute. “India is not just an investment hotspot; it is an epicenter of transdisciplinary knowledge. With the potential for five or six new ‘Bangalores’ on the horizon, the transformation is unstoppable.”

Spitz projects that India’s tech sector, currently at $250 billion, is on a trajectory to hit $1 trillion by 2047, aligning with the nation’s centennial independence milestone.

“While Silicon Valley remains locked in a ‘one-trick pony’ race for the largest AI models, India has leapfrogged into systems innovation,” says Spitz. “Bengaluru and India’s emerging tech hubs are no longer just investment hotspots; they are transdisciplinary epicenters where hardware, software, and physical infrastructure converge. By integrating AI with biotech, mobility, and sustainable energy, India is poised to lead across fields, designing the very systems that will power the Metaruptive Age.”

A Multidimensional Local & Global Media Presence

Roger Spitz’s insights on Metaruptions have become a fixture in 2026’s global media landscape. Recent highlights include:

• Television: Featured broadcasts on Republic TV (one of India’s most-watched news networks), NASSCOM Podcast & TV Interviews in Bengaluru, the Future of Business TV where he explored the “Bigger View of the Future”, and CNN.

• Corporate Strategy: Deep-dive sessions on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) “Future of Business TV” and his contributions to The President, Directors Today, and the Institute of Directors (IoD) India Annual Global Convention.

• Global Recognition: Headlined by CNN, Bloomberg, and Fortune, described by CNN as one of today’s most relevant voices on disruption.

The AAA Framework: Resiliency for Metaruptions

The agility, startup culture, and supportive policies foster environments ripe for systems innovation and growth with resilience, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and long-term thinking. A philosophy that perfectly aligns with Roger Spitz’s proprietary AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility).

In environments defined by persistent unpredictability, Spitz argues that traditional strategic planning is obsolete. His AAA Framework has seen rapid adoption by Indian - and global - industrial giants.

“Roger Spitz at Disruptive Futures Institute provides very relevant data points on the current state of affairs on AI regulations and CriticalTech power plays. The AAA framework is worth understanding and adopting.” observed the Head of Special Projects in the Chairman’s Office at Reliance Industries.

Operationalizing Foresight & Spitz’s AAA Framework for the Boardroom

Manoj K. Raut, CEO & Secretary-General of the Institute of Directors, India, emphasizes the necessity of Spitz’s approach for modern governance:

“Today, boards are operating in uncharted territory and navigating through unprecedented challenges and uncertainties. It is now crucial for them to learn how to turn disruptions into opportunities, leveraging innovation and strategic foresight to drive sustainable growth and resilience. ‘Disrupt with Impact’ by Roger Spitz is a perfect guide for our boardroom community. It provides comprehensive, sector-specific insights... serving as a compass for exploring the uncharted waters of the future.”

Media conversations on his work and reviews of Roger Spitz’s award-winning book, Disrupt With Impact, from organizations like the Indian Society of Artificial Intelligence & Law (ISAIL), have further explored his core themes of human agency and systemic disruption:

• The Complex Five: Utilizing the metaphors of Black Jellyfish, Black Elephants, Gray Rhinos, Black Swans, and Butterfly Effects to categorize AI and systemic risks - a framework praised by Abhivardan of Indic Pacific Legal Research for its ability to help industries recognize the reality of “technology substandardism.”

• The UN-VICE Framework: Updating VUCA, by addressing environments that are Unknown, Volatile, Intersecting, Complex, and Exponential. “Roger Spitz’s concept of UN-VICE resonates strongly, effectively capturing the essence of our current era,” notes Frank Diana in Reimagining the Future, Managing Partner and Principal Futurist at TCS (Tata Consultancy Services).

• Anticipatory Governance: Transitioning from “predict-and-control” to a AAA Framework of Antifragile, Anticipatory, and Agility, that defines what leadership skills need to be developed because standard playbooks and legacy organizational models are becoming increasingly ineffective.

Beyond the Boardroom: Championing India’s Inclusive Future

Spitz’s influence in India now transcends the financial and technology sectors, reaching into the heart of its social and entrepreneurial fabric. Recently featured in a global interview with Humans of Fuzia - an Indian-founded platform with a community of over 5 million members - Spitz highlighted the vital role of “He for She” in the Metaruptive Age.

In this dialogue with the Fuzia community (part of Noida-based OpenGrowth Media), Spitz emphasized that the future of leadership is about inclusive agency. By engaging with India’s vast ecosystem of women founders, Spitz argued that the nations that thrive in 2026 will be those that effectively bridge the gender gap in tech.

Spitz advised aspiring women leaders to trust their capabilities, embrace uncertainty in our UN-VICE world, and cultivate curiosity together with expertise.

A Celebrity Futurist Keynote Speaker with Practitioner Roots

Spitz’s status in India goes beyond that of a visiting keynote speaker; it is that of a trusted advisor with deep institutional roots. His credibility is forged from a 20-year career at the sharp edge of global decision-making, including his tenure as Global Head of Technology M&A, where he advised on over $25 billion in transactions.

His historical Indian portfolio includes landmark deals advising key organizations such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

This rare practitioner’s edge - combining Wall Street dealmaking with applied futures research - is why leading organizations like TCS describe Spitz’s work as the framework for leaders to “anticipate and shape the future proactively.”

As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Roger Spitz inspires thousands of organizations worldwide. For 2026, Spitz unveiled a suite of highly successful keynotes:

• The Visionary Trilogy: Spitz’s flagship collection of three standalone keynotes - rewire mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership for an unpredictable world.

• “Futures Of…” Series: From algorithmic intelligence and synthetic biology to the new space economy, Spitz explores the emerging forces and frontier domains that are reshaping industries, the future of work, society, and the trajectory of humanity.

• The Strategic Imperatives: High-impact special edition deep dive talks on (i) “Uncertainty” (Finance & Risk) and (ii) “Instability” (Geopolitics & Disorder).

• “Call to Impact” Global Book & Speaking Tour.

THE VISIONARY TRILOGY (Signature Flagship Keynotes)

Trusted by CEOs worldwide, Roger Spitz’s Visionary Trilogy delivers three transformative keynotes that Rewire Your Mindset, Reclaim Intelligence, and Reinvent Leadership.

• 01: The Mindset Shift - Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World: Change is slow - until it isn’t. This keynote dismantles the “predict-and-control” mindset that fails in chaos and replaces it with an "assess-and-adapt" operating system.

• 02: The Intelligence Shift - Upgrade Human Decision-Making in the Age of AI: As algorithms move from descriptive to prescriptive, the value of human intelligence shifts from “answers” to “questions.” This session empowers leaders to reclaim agency and avoid “sleepwalking” into algorithmic determinism.

• 03: The Leadership Shift - Foresight to Inspire Transformational Futures: Applying the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility). How to structure governance models that do not just survive shocks but monetize them.



The DFI Geopolitics Center for Grand Strategy

Responding to the fracturing global order, Roger Spitz launched the Disruptive Futures Institute’s DFI Geopolitics Center for Grand Strategy. This practice helps boards and policymakers navigate the collision of the “Three Gs”: Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotechnology.

2026 Keynote Special Editions - Strategic Imperatives:

During his recent India speaking tours, these “Special Edition” keynotes and masterclasses focused on two critical pillars:

• (i) The “UNCERTAINTY” Special Edition - The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance

Decoding the collapse of historical data for global financial stages, asset managers, and boards. In an era where “risk” has mutated into radical uncertainty, traditional modeling fails. This deep-dive talk series provides the frameworks to move beyond prediction:

- The End of Predictability: Why relying on historical data is a liability in a nonlinear world.

- The Future of Risk Management: The AAA Framework - Building anticipatory, antifragile, and agile strategies for “unknown unknowns.”

- Investability & Insurability: Navigating capital allocation when the rules of ROI collapse.

• (ii) The “INSTABILITY” Special Edition - The Futures of Geopolitics, Global Disorder & Grand Strategy

Anticipating power shifts, systemic fragmentation, and the erosion of global order. Designed for leadership teams, global boards, and policymakers, this new talk series operationalizes Anticipatory Governance to navigate the challenges and opportunities of a fracturing world:

- Metaruptions & Multipolarity: Navigating deep uncertainty at the volatile convergence of the Three Gs: Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotechnology.

- Grand Strategy for a Decoupled World: Applying Spitz’s AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agile) to the futures of Geopolitics & Global Order - redefining governance dynamics for an era of systemic fragmentation.

- Info-Ruption & Epistemic Security: Protecting Human Agency, truth, and cyber resilience in an age of algorithmic warfare and hybrid conflicts.

Techistentialism and the AI Shift

As a leading expert on artificial intelligence, Spitz serves on the AI Council of the Indian Society for Artificial Intelligence (ISAIL). He coined the term “Techistentialism” to address human agency in the age of intelligent machines.

“At the heart of my work in India is the power of agency,” Spitz explains. “In the Metaruptive Age, prediction fails, but human agency prevails.”



#1 Bestseller and Award-Winning Recognition

The tour coincides with the continued global momentum of Spitz’s latest book, Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World. The book swept the 2024-2025 literary awards and hit #1 on Amazon Bestseller lists in India, the UK, USA, Brazil, France, and Germany.

Whether speaking at the iconic House of Lords for the IoD India Global Convention or engaging in roundtables with Karnataka’s Cabinet Ministers, Spitz remains the definitive voice on navigating systemic change.

APPENDIX: NOTES FOR EDITORS

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ: THE #1 VOICE FOR 2026

Ranked #1 Global Futurist Speaker for 2026: Roger Spitz has emerged as the definitive global authority on systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and technology-driven change, reaching millions worldwide through keynote addresses, media appearances, and executive advisory work. Since founding the Disruptive Futures Institute in 2020, Spitz has consistently been ranked as the #1 overall keynote futurist speaker for 2026 by leading agencies, media, and international platforms.

Recognized as the defining voice on disruption, artificial intelligence, and leadership in unpredictable environments, Spitz’s top-tier ranking reflects a career forged at the sharpest edge of global decision-making. His insights are shaped by a unique combination of frontline experience and institutional trust, having previously served as Global Head of Technology M&A for a major investment bank where he advised on over $25 billion in transactions.

This rare practitioner’s edge - forged in the crucible of Wall Street boardrooms, Silicon Valley dealmaking, and applied futures research - brings practical depth to decision-making under uncertainty, positioning Spitz as the go-to expert for high-stakes environments where uncertainty is the only constant.

• Top Ranked Global Futurist & Technology Celebrity Speaker.

• Hailed on CNN as one of the world’s leading futurist on disruption.

• Creator of Techistentialism, the pioneering philosophy for leading in the AI era.

• Developer of globally adopted AAA Framework, featured by MIT Technology Review, World Economic Forum & Global Peter Drucker Forum.

• Delivered 500+ Keynotes to 100,000+ leaders across 6 continents and 40+ countries

• Author of 5 bestselling books, including multi-award-winning Disrupt With Impact.

• Trusted advisor to CEOs, boards, shareholders and venture capital funds.

• Founder of the award-winning Disruptive Futures Institute and Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence (San Francisco).

• Former Global Head of Technology M&A, advising on $25 billion in transactions - giving him a unique practitioner’s edge in high-stakes decision-making.

• Top Voice Award Recipient & ranked Top 10 in Management Leadership (Thinkers360).



Spitz’s India Affiliations & Milestones

• ISAIL: Member of the AI General Assembly & Advisory Council (Indian Society of Artificial Intelligence & Law).

• Institute of Directors India: Distinguished Fellow Keynote Speaker and regular faculty for Board Director training programs on Anticipatory Leadership.

• NASSCOM: Opening Keynote at the Nasscom Design & Engineering Summit in Bengaluru.

• Media: Expert on Republic TV, contributor to Institute of Directors (IoD), Director Today, and other media.

Core Concepts Glossary

• Metaruptions (Word of the Year 2026): Multidimensional families of systemic disruptions, including shifts in the notion of disruption itself. These are complex, self-perpetuating forces that transcend mere trends - unpredictable shifts that redefine industries, rewrite rules, and demand a new mindset. Metaruptions are value-neutral: they can lead to breakdowns or breakthroughs depending on our agency, mindset, preparation, and response.

• AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility): This proprietary methodology is adopted by organizations worldwide. Spitz’s AAA Framework enables organizations to become Antifragile (growing stronger from shocks), Anticipatory (spotting signals early and integrating next-order impacts), and Agile (bridging decision timeframes).

ROGER SPITZ | KEYNOTE SPEAKER SHOWREEL (Abridged 2 mins)

