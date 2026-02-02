QuickFitting to Showcase New Natural Gas Fittings at AHR Expo 2026

Leading Fitting Manufacturer Expands Portfolio with New Natural Gas Fitting Line, Demonstrating Full Range of Solutions at Industry's Premier HVACR Event

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickFitting® , a leading manufacturer of innovative press fitting solutions, exhibits at the AHR Expo 2026, taking place February 2-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company will introduce its new natural gas fitting product line to complement its comprehensive portfolio of HVACR and plumbing solutions.Attendees visiting QuickFitting's booth will have the opportunity to see product samples and learn about the new carbon steel grip ring fittings designed specifically for gas systems. The fittings feature HNBR O-ring material, brass isolating rings, and SS420 grip ring material, with a distinctive yellow indicator film for easy identification. Engineered for gas system applications with a working pressure of 0.8 MPa, the new product line is scheduled for shipment in early summer 2026."We're excited to showcase our expanding portfolio at AHR Expo," says Katherine Zyra, Director of Marketing and Product Management at QuickFitting. "The addition of natural gas fittings represents our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for our customers across multiple applications. We look forward to demonstrating how our products can help contractors and installers work more efficiently."In addition to the natural gas line preview, QuickFitting will prominently feature its HVAC push-to-connect solutions, which are specifically engineered for heating and cooling system installations. The company will also display its SurePressfitting technology, which features indication windows that provide installers with confidence that connections are properly secured.The AHR Expo is the world's largest HVACR marketplace, attracting approximately 50,000 attendees and 1,800 exhibitors from across the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industries. The event provides an ideal platform for QuickFitting to connect with contractors, engineers, distributors and industry professionals.For more information about QuickFitting's products, visit www.quickfitting.com About QuickFittingQuickFittingis a leading innovator in plumbing and HVAC technologies, offering advanced solutions that streamline installation processes and ensure long-term performance. From push-to-connect fittings to press technologies like SurePress, QuickFitting is committed to delivering efficiency, reliability, and innovation to professionals and homeowners alike. For more information, visit www.quickfitting.com

