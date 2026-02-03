ALLready Launches Series of Career Readiness Playbooks for School, Community, Business, and Nonprofit Leaders

Free series provides a roadmap for ensuring every young person is prepared to thrive in the world of work

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALLready, an extension of the Coalition for Career Development (CCD) Center, has published a series of free playbooks for various leaders who shape the career readiness of America’s young people. Available online on the ALLready.org website, the series provides users with a roadmap for ensuring young people are prepared to thrive professionally in the future.The first five playbooks in the series include:1) “The School Leader Playbook: Leading Career-ready Middle Schools” – Designed for principals and other school leaders.2) “The School Improvement Coach Playbook: Championing Career-ready Middle Schools” – Designed for instructional coaches, mentors, counselors, and district leaders.3) "The Industry Leaders Playbook: Leading Early Career Readiness” – Designed for industry leaders, employers, and business teams.4) “A Playbook for Employers in Every Sector: High School Internships for All” – Designed for employers in any industry seeking to design, launch, and sustain quality internships.5) “The Community-based Coaches Playbook: Partnering for Early Career Readiness” – Designed for those who mentor, guide, or teach middle school–age youth in their community.The newest playbook in the series is “ The Nonprofit Leader Playbook: Partnering for Early Career Readiness .” Launched this week, it was developed for those who lead nonprofits and community initiatives that serve young people. The playbook recognizes that community-serving nonprofits are uniquely positioned to fill gaps that schools cannot always reach and provides a roadmap for embedding career readiness programming into their organization’s DNA.“Each of our playbooks is filled with case studies, proven strategies, and ready-to-use tools that make it easier to build career pathways and expand opportunity,” said Eva Mitchell, CEO of ALLready. “We are grateful for the leaders who advised us, as well as the scholars, funders, and partners who made these vital resources a reality. We look forward to expanding the series in the months ahead.”ALLready launched in November 2025 as an extension of the CCD Center, expanding its mission from a national think tank into a “think and do” tank. By distilling years of research, case studies, and strategies into actionable guidance and technical assistance, ALLready is elevating the Center’s efforts to make career readiness for ALL the number one priority in American education, and move leaders from vision to real-world action.In addition to the Career Readiness Playbooks, ALLready offers customized assistance and consultation, professional learning, and facilitated convenings to help organizations and leaders enhance and scale their career readiness strategy.ABOUT ALLreadyAs an extension of the Coalition for Career Development Center, ALLready is working to make career readiness for ALL the first priority of American education. Through collaborations with leaders from education, business, government, and non-profit organizations, we aim to ensure that all students can enter personally productive and meaningful work in their chosen career path upon graduation. To learn more, visit ALLready.org.

