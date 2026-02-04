Sydnic, LLC Expands Award-Winning Services to Toronto, Extending Precision Garage Door Service’s Entry into Canada

Precision Garage Door Service is now proudly serving the Greater Toronto Area.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sydnic, LLC (Sydnic), one of the largest franchise owners within the Precision Garage Door Servicenetwork, today announced the expansion of Precision Garage Door Service into Toronto, Ontario, extending the brand’s entry in the Canadian market. The expansion reflects a growing investment in Canada and a commitment to serving Canadian homeowners with industry-leading garage door repair and installation services.Sydnic, which will operate in Canada as Sydnic Canada Inc., was awarded the Toronto service territory and is excited to introduce Precision Garage Door Service’s award-winning customer experience, highly trained technicians, and premium products to homeowners across the Greater Toronto Area. Canadian customers can learn more about services and schedule appointments at www.PrecisionGarage.ca “This expansion into Toronto is a significant milestone for Precision Garage Door Service as we continue our growth in the Canadian market,” said Mike Brickner, President of Precision Garage Door Service. “Canada represents an important growth opportunity for our brand, and Sydnic has consistently demonstrated the leadership and operational excellence needed to successfully launch and grow in this new territory.”The Toronto operation will be led by Toronto native Lori Keith, Sydnic’s Senior Vice President of Operations, with support from Sydnic President and CEO Chad Aspinwall, reflecting the company’s long-term commitment to Canada.“Expanding into Canada is an exciting next chapter for Sydnic and Precision Garage Door Service,” said Aspinwall. “Toronto is a diverse, fast-growing market, and we’re proud to bring Precision’s award-winning garage door service to Canadian homeowners while creating local jobs and building a strong presence in the community.”Precision Garage Door Service of Toronto is officially open for business and will celebrate its Canadian launch with exclusive grand opening specials for local homeowners. Additional details are available at www.PrecisionGarage.ca About Sydnic, LLCSydnic, LLC is one of the largest and most successful franchise owners within the Precision Garage Door Servicesystem, operating multiple locations across North America. The company is focused on delivering exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. Sydnic is backed by SBJ Capital, a private investment firm focused on investing in founder and family-owned consumer and services companies, and continues to expand its footprint through strategic market development and strong leadership. Additional information can be found at ThePrecisionTeam.com ________________________________________About Precision Garage Door ServicePrecision Garage Door Service, a Neighborlycompany, is the leading residential garage door repair company. Precision Garage Door Serviceprovides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installation, and repair of garage door openers from more than 100 locations in North America. Acquired in 2020, Precision Garage Door Serviceis part of Neighborly, a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. For more information about Precision Garage Door Service, visit PrecisionGarageDoor.ca

