Independent Studio Bromelain Games Expands 'Atomic Age' Mystery Series to itch.io Following Successful Launch

Cover art for The Green Star escape room game Tactile investigation: Merging physical paper puzzles with a 3D digital telescope interface. Inside the dossier: A selection of the 12 printable pages including star charts, ciphers, and narrative comic panels.

The Green Star merges 1950s comic book heritage with modern browser-based technology to create a tactile tabletop escape room game.

By using authentic Golden Age art as the foundation for tactile puzzles, we have created an experience that feels like a recovered Cold War dossier coming to life on your tabletop.” — Vladimir Angelov, Game Designer

SOFIA, BULGARIA, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a successful direct-to-consumer launch, independent developer Bromelain Games has officially expanded its latest title, The Green Star, to the itch.io platform. This standalone Atomic Age cosmic horror mystery is a printable escape room game that combines the narrative depth of a graphic novel with the interactive puzzles of a traditional board game.

The game features artwork adapted from the June 1959 issue of a Golden Age science fiction comic book titled Mysteries of Unexplored Worlds. Players investigate a remote 1950s observatory by physically manipulating printed game materials. Gameplay requires cutting, folding, and aligning paper components while using a 3D browser-based "Bancroft Telescope" interface to verify puzzle solutions and advance the mystery narrative.

The goal with this standalone mission was to lean into the specific sense of mystery found in mid-century sci-fi. By using authentic Golden Age art as the foundation for tactile puzzles and a zero-friction digital interface, the design team at Bromelain Games has created an experience that feels like a recovered Cold War dossier coming to life on your tabletop.

The mission is now available to the broader indie gaming community on itch.io. While it is a self-contained story, it serves as an expansion of the universe first established in the studio's Victorian Gothic series, The Secret of Langton Manor.

For the full mission files, digital PDF download, and exclusive series bundle deals, visit the official studio site at https://bromelain.mobi.

About Bromelain Games

Bromelain Games is an independent studio dedicated to creating immersive, narrative-driven tactile experiences. By merging print-and-play formats with innovative digital integration, Bromelain crafts unique "escape rooms in a box" that can be enjoyed anywhere in the world. The studio is best known for the Victorian Gothic horror of The Secret of Langton Manor series.

Note to Editors: High-resolution images and a press kit are available at: https://bromelain.mobi/green-star-media-kit

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.