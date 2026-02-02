Dynamic leadership expert Nancy Gunter captivates the audience, sharing powerful insights on the 5 Generations in the workplace. How long does it take to call a 9 digit number with all numbers above a 5? Ohio Safety Congress and Expo 2026

Gunter’s interactive March 12 session blends humor, practical tools, and real-world insight for navigating five generations in today’s workplace.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nancy Gunter, a highly sought-after generational specialist and nationally recognized speaker, will be a featured presenter at the 2026 Ohio Safety Congress & Expo(OSC26), hosted by the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, March 11–13 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.Her session, 5 Generations, 1 Workplace: Understanding the People Puzzle, will take place on March 12, 2026, and is one attendees won’t want to miss. This interactive, educational, and high-energy session will explore how five generations working side-by-side influence communication, expectations, decision-making, and workplace safety. Participants will walk away with practical tools and fresh insights they can immediately apply in their organizations.Known for her engaging style and relatable approach, Nancy Gunter, CEO of Gunter Training , has been a featured speaker for multiple conferences and organizations across the country. As a generational consultant, she brings clarity to complex people dynamics without labels or stereotypes. While often called an expert, Nancy prefers generational specialist and emphasizes "Everyone is an expert of their own generation."OSC26is one of the nation’s largest free occupational safety events, bringing together more than 8,500 attendees, 300 exhibitors, and 200 speakers dedicated to creating safer and healthier workplaces.Learn more and register for free at www.OhioSafetyCongress.com

