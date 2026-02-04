Brooklyn Florist Empathy Flowers Hosts Valentine’s Date-Night Giveaway Featuring Aries Spears, Dinner & Drinks

Empathy Flowers, a Brooklyn-based florist serving Brooklyn and Queens

Two Couples Will Win Tickets, Dinner & Drinks in Special Valentine’s Day Promotion for Brooklyn and Queens Customers

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empathy Flowers, a top-rated Brooklyn florist celebrated for its five-star customer experience and community-first approach, has announced an exciting Valentine’s Day date-night giveaway designed to bring couples together for a truly unforgettable evening of laughter, dining, and romance.

From February 4 through February 14, 2026, customers who place a qualifying order either in-store or online at https://www.empathyflowers.com will be entered for a chance to win a premium Valentine’s experience featuring acclaimed comedian Aries Spears.

Two total winners will be selected, with one winner chosen from in-store purchases and one winner selected from online orders.

Each winner will receive two tickets in Orchestra Section, Row F to see Aries Spears perform live at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, New Jersey, along with a one-hundred-dollar food and beverage credit to enjoy during the show. The prize is valid for the April 24, 2026 performance, creating the perfect post-Valentine’s date night filled with comedy, cocktails, and connection.

“This is about more than flowers — it’s about creating moments people will remember,” said a spokesperson for Empathy Flowers. “We wanted to give our Brooklyn and Queens customers a romantic experience that blends laughter, great food, and a special night out, all inspired by love.”

Empathy Flowers has quickly earned its reputation as one of Brooklyn’s most trusted local florists by focusing on verified five-star customer reviews, handcrafted floral artistry, and fast, reliable same-day delivery throughout Brooklyn and Queens. Every arrangement is thoughtfully designed to capture emotion, elevate the moment, and make Valentine’s Day truly meaningful.

To celebrate the season of romance, Empathy Flowers is featuring its most sought-after Valentine’s Day floral designs. The Valentine’s Day One Dozen Red Roses Bouquet https://www.empathyflowers.com/product/holidays/valentines-day/one-dozen-roses-bouquet is a timeless expression of love, showcasing rich, velvety red roses arranged to convey passion, devotion, and classic romance. The Heart-Shaped Red Roses Bouquet https://www.empathyflowers.com/product/holidays/valentines-day/heart-shaped-red-rose-bouquet transforms premium red roses into a dramatic heart-shaped design that symbolizes love at first sight. The Ultimate Elegance Long-Stem Red Roses arrangement https://www.empathyflowers.com/product/holidays/valentines-day/ultimate-elegance-long-stem-red-roses delivers luxury and refinement, featuring tall, dramatic stems and lush blooms that create a breathtaking display of romance. All Valentine’s arrangements are available for same-day delivery across Brooklyn and Queens.

Winners will be selected at random and notified after February 14, 2026.

Prize details are as follows. Two winners will each receive two tickets in Orchestra Section, Row F to the Aries Spears performance at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, New Jersey, along with one one-hundred-dollar food and beverage credit for use on the event night. One winner will be selected from qualifying in-store purchases and one from qualifying online orders. The prize has no cash value, gratuity is not included, and all venue policies apply.

To enter, customers simply place a qualifying order during the promotional period at https://www.empathyflowers.com

or visit the Empathy Flowers retail location in Brooklyn.

About Empathy Flowers

Empathy Flowers is a Brooklyn-based, five-star local florist providing same-day flower delivery throughout Brooklyn and Queens. Known for compassionate service, premium handcrafted arrangements, and verified customer satisfaction, Empathy Flowers serves families, couples, and businesses for weddings, funerals, birthdays, anniversaries, and everyday occasions.

