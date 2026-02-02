Brenda O'Brien Brings Home National Certification as Broker★Agent Advisor Recognizes Exemplary Achievement

Brenda OBrien Team Broker Agent Advisor

ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Real Estate and Lending Expert Brings Home National Certification as Broker★Agent Advisor Recognizes Exemplary AchievementNow in its 32nd season, Broker★Agent Advisor celebrates success and accomplishment of the industry’s finest real estate professionals and lenders through its ‘Certificate of Excellence’ program.Through proprietary criteria, formulas, and other valuable considerations, Brenda O'Brien, Realtor® in Oro Valley, AZ , has been certified by Broker★Agent Advisor in the Seven Star category as one of the best in real estate based on achievement, potential, leadership, ethics, community value, experience, capability, and trust.“Brenda O'Brien exemplifies the type of professional we designed this program for,” says Chad Golladay, Executive Publisher of Broker★Agent Advisor. “A true credit to their company, profession, and community; one with whom the honor is truly ours in being able to share our certification.”There is no cost or fee required for this certification, and all applicant’s credentials are verified, which makes this honor one of the most genuine in the industry toward identifying those truly worthy of special recognition and distinction.Brenda, listing agent in Oro Valley, AZ , now represents their market alongside the finest men and women in real estate in Broker★Agent Advisor's national online directory of certified professionals here: https://www.brokeragentreferral.com Established in 1994 Broker★Agent Advisor is a real estate trade publication which provides information, tools, and resources to assist the modern real estate professional and lender in achieving greater success through their real estate practice.SOURCE:Broker★Agent AdvisorCONTACT:Lizel LimInterim Director of Recognition and ReferralBroker★Agent Advisorpress@brokeragentadvisor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.