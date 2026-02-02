First edition copy of 'The Book of Mormon' from 1830 will headline University Archives' online auction, February 18

George Washington signed letter written in Fishkill, New York on November 29, 1778, in the middle of a harsh winter, sent to Major John Bigelow, requesting surplus clothing. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000 First edition copy of Joseph Smith, Jr.’s “The Book of Mormon…..” (Palmyra: Printed by E.B. Grandin, 1830), with ownership signatures on the free front endpaper. Estimate: $200,000-$250,000 Yousuf Karsh original photographic print of all three Apollo 11 astronauts, signed by all three and dedicated to the photographer, “With the Best Wishes of Apollo 11.” Also signed by Karsh. Estimate: $3,000-$4,000 Abraham Lincoln autograph letter signed and dated May 6, 1861, just a few months into his presidency, requesting a Pension Office clerkship for Albert Brooks, from a man whom Lincoln had just nominated. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000 Albert Einstein autograph manuscript written in German, being a page from a larger work formalizing the physicist’s concept of Unified Field Theory, with 13 mathematical equations! Estimate: $30,000-$40,000

Part I of the Yousuf & Estrellita Karsh Estate includes photographic prints from Yousuf Karsh's personal collection and items related to photography subjects.

As always, collectors will be able to find rare and superb historical memorabilia from many collecting categories, including Early America, Science, Music, Military, Literature, Art and more.” — John Reznikoff

WILTON, CT, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A first edition copy of Joseph Smith Jr.’s “The Book of Mormon” from 1830, an Abraham Lincoln autograph letter signed and dated May 6, 1861 , a George Washington signed letter dated Nov. 29, 1778 , and a Yousuf Karsh original photographic print signed by all three Apollo 11 crewmembers are just a few of the highlight lots in University Archives’ online-only Rare Autographs, Books Including Lincoln & Space Exploration auction slated for Wednesday, February 18th.The auction, starting promptly at 10am Eastern Time, is filled with items in many categories. The catalog in its entirety – all 420 lots – is up for viewing and bidding now on the University Archives website, www.UniversityArchives.com , plus the popular platforms Invaluable.com, Auctionzip.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.“The February sale will include outstanding items from highlighted collections, like the Yousuf and Estrellita Karsh Estate, and the Presidential Collection of a Midwestern Gentleman,” said John Reznikoff, the president and owner of University Archives. “We will also feature two important collecting categories – Abraham Lincoln (40-plus lots) and Space (50-plus lots).”Part I of the Yousuf & Estrellita Karsh Estate includes pristine photographic prints from Yousuf Karsh's personal collection, as well as items related to Karsh's photography subjects and fellow photographers. This collection - monumental in quality as well as scope - will be offered over the course of several sales, beginning with 25 lots in the February sale, then in future sales later on.“As always,” Mr. Reznikoff added, “collectors will be able to find rare and superb historical memorabilia from other collecting categories, including Early America, Science, Music, Military, Literature, Art and more. Part I of the outstanding Presidential Collection of a Midwestern Gentleman includes presidential autographs from John Quincy Adams through Ronald Reagan.”A strong candidate for the auction’s top-selling item is the first edition copy of Joseph Smith, Jr.’s “The Book of Mormon….” (Palmyra: Printed by E.B. Grandin, 1830), with exciting ownership signatures on the free front endpaper. The book was printed just two weeks before the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was formally established, and the only edition where Smith is referred to as an “author” and not a “translator.” It is expected to gavel for $200,000-$250,000.The Lincoln portion of the catalog will be led by lot 58, the Lincoln autograph letter signed and dated May 6, 1861, just a few months into his presidency, requesting a Pension Office clerkship for one Albert I. Brooks. The letter is addressed to Joseph H. Barrett, Commissioner of Pensions, who Lincoln had nominated in April and appointed later that month. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000Lot 96 is a Mary Todd Lincoln letter signed dated on the one-month anniversary of her husband’s death, May 15, 1865, recommending a White House groundskeeper for a Treasury Department position. Only one other Mary Todd Lincoln signed letter dating from this 6-week period has been offered at auction in the last 25 years, and it sold for over $24,000. Estimate: $8,000-$10,000Lot 131 is a George Washington signed letter written in Fishkill, New York on November 29, 1778, in the middle of a harsh winter. Washington sent the letter to Major John Bigelow, the Superintendent of Clothing for the Connecticut Continental troops, asking him to send any surplus clothing to him at Fishkill. The letter with an Alexander Hamilton association carries a pre-sale estimate of $15,000-$20,000.Lot 177 is a Yousuf Karsh original photographic print of all three Apollo 11 astronauts, signed by all three and dedicated to the photographer, “With the Best Wishes of Apollo 11.” Karsh also signed the photograph. It was retained in Karsh’s personal collection until his death in 2002, then passed on to his wife Estrellita. An estate label and COA are included, as well as a Steve Zarelli COA. Estimate: $3,000-$4,000Lot 322 is an important Horatio Nelson autograph letter signed dated October 9, 1801, a week after the preliminary signing of the Treaty of Amiens, which effectively ended the War of the Second Coalition. In this letter to his former naval commander Admiral Skeffington Lutwidge, Nelson rejoiced at the "good news of the Ratification of the Peace…" Estimate: $5,500-$7,500More than 50 lots are dedicated to Space, documenting the X-15, M.O.L. (“Manned Orbiting Laboratory”), Apollo, Apollo-Soyuz, Skylab, and Space Shuttle programs. Lot 165 is an official U.S. Air Force photograph signed by eight astronaut participants of the M.O.L. program. The photograph has been pre-certified by Steve Zarelli and is expected to command $2,000-$3,000.Lot 400 is an Albert Einstein autograph manuscript written in German, being a page from a larger work formalizing the physicist’s concept of Unified Field Theory. The sheet includes 13 mathematical equations and discusses Reimann structure and tensors. The manuscript is PSA/DNA slabbed and certified authentic. It is expected to change hands for $30,000-$40,000.Lot 401 is a first edition limited edition copy of Ed. Paul Arthur Schilpp’s “Albert Einstein: Philosopher-Scientist” (Evanston: The Library of Living Philosophers, 1949), signed and dated by Einstein on the limitation page, and signed by Yousuf Karsh below the frontispiece. The book features Karsh’s iconic portrait of Einstein taken at Princeton in 1948. Estimate: $8,000-$10,000Lot 286 is a John Lennon signed and annotated 8-page typed transcription of an oral interview, which he and Yoko Ono gave on August 31, 1971 in preparation for the Peter McCabe and Robert Schnofeld musical biography “Apple to the Core” (1972). Lennon has added 12 separate manuscript notes on five of the eight pages. Great musical content relating to McCartney, Epstein and Klein!. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000Lot 41 is a Thomas Jefferson (as Secretary of State) signed copy of a foundational congressional act, "An Act supplementary to the Act, intitled, ‘An Act to Incorporate the Subscribers to the Bank of the United States,’" approved on March 2, 1791 in Philadelphia. This Act was part of the Bank Bill of 1791, establishing the First Bank of the United States, of which Jefferson strongly disapproved. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000Lot 24 is a Millard Fillmore signed E. & H.T. Anthony after Mathew Brady carte de visite, signed and dated by him as: “Millard Fillmore, 1867.” Accompanied by a PSA/DNA COA. Millard Fillmore signed CDVs are very rare presidential collectibles. Estimate: $10,000-$12,000Here is a link to the catalog on the University Archives website:University Archives has become world-renowned as a go-to source for rare items of this kind. It is actively seeking quality material for future auctions, presenting a rare opportunity for sellers. Anyone who has a single item or a collection that may be a fit for a future University Archives auction may call John Reznikoff at 203-454-0111; or email him at john@universityarchives.com.University Archives was founded in 1979, as a division of University Stamp Company, by John Reznikoff, who started collecting stamps and coins in 1968, while in the third grade. Industry-wide, Reznikoff is considered the leading authenticity expert for manuscripts and documents. He consults with law enforcement, dealers, auction houses and both major authentication companies.University Archives is located at 88 Danbury Road (Suite #2A) in Wilton, Conn. To learn more about University Archives and the online-only Rare Autographs, Books Including Lincoln & Space Exploration auction on Wednesday, February 18th, visit www.UniversityArchives.com # # # #

