it.com Domains Listed by ICANN as an Evaluated Registry Service Provider for the Next New gTLD Round

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- it.com Domains has been officially listed by ICANN (The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) as an Evaluated Registry Service Provider (RSP) for the upcoming round of the New gTLD Program . This means the company is authorized to operate the technical backend for new top-level domains — such as managing registrations and ensuring their stability and security — for organizations applying to launch their own domain extensions under ICANN’s global domain program.Inclusion in the ICANN RSP directory confirms that it.com Domains has successfully completed a comprehensive technical, operational, and compliance evaluation conducted by ICANN in preparation for the next application round. The process verifies that registry service providers meet current industry standards and are capable of supporting new top-level domains in line with ICANN policies and requirements.“This listing is both a prerequisite for participating in the New gTLD round as a registry service provider and an important quality mark for our company,” said Andrey Insarov, CEO of it.com Domains. “It confirms that we have built a modern, standards-compliant registry platform capable of supporting top-level domains of different types, while reinforcing our long-term strategy to operate critical Internet infrastructure at a global level.”it.com Domains is listed in the Main registry services category and provides Internationalized Domain Name (IDN) support, enabling registry operators to launch both ASCII(American Standard Code for Information Interchange) and non-Latin script TLDs. For DNS and DNSSEC services, the company works with Netnod, a long-established operator of critical Internet infrastructure and a strategic partner already fully integrated into it.com Domains’ registry architecture. Netnod is also included in ICANN’s evaluated RSP directory, allowing it.com Domains to offer a complete, ICANN-compliant registry solution without reliance on legacy systems.“For new gTLD applicants, choosing the right RSP early is a strategic decision,” said Joe Alagna, Chief Strategy Officer of it.com Domains. “By working with us, applicants gain access to a flexible, highly customizable registry backend built without legacy code, combined with hands-on expertise from a team that understands both the technical and commercial realities of running a successful TLD.”The RSP evaluation initiative was launched by it.com Domains approximately one year ago, with a formal application submitted in May 2025. ICANN subsequently conducted an extensive review of the company’s documentation and performed rigorous testing of its registry systems to validate compliance with applicable requirements. The evaluation process was successfully completed in December 2025.“ICANN’s assessment involved a detailed review of our documentation and comprehensive testing of our systems,” said Sergey Gorbunov, Director of Registry Services at it.com Domains. “Successfully completing this process confirms that our platform is production-ready and meets the operational and security expectations of the next New gTLD round. We are now actively working with applicants to ensure a smooth and predictable path toward delegation of their strings.”In parallel with meeting ICANN’s evaluation criteria, it.com Domains brings proven operational experience to the market. Since launching the .it.com domain registry in 2021, the company has grown its zone from zero to more than 150,000 active domains in a short period of time, supporting registrars and registrants across over 150 countries. This growth demonstrates the scalability and stability of its infrastructure, as well as its ability to manage core registry operations in real-world conditions.Application window for the next New gTLD round are expected to open in April 2026. With its inclusion in ICANN’s evaluated RSP directory, it.com Domains is now positioned to support new registry operators from early technical planning through delegation and ongoing operations.______________________About it.com DomainsThe company, it.com Domains LTD, is the official operator for the .it.com domain registry offering domains under the .it.com suffix, e.g., yourname.it.com. It is also planning to become a Registry Services Provider (RSP) in the coming round of new gTLDs planned by ICANN for 2026.Headquartered in London, it.com Domains is committed to promoting the adoption and trusted use of the *.it.com domain space worldwide.it https://get.it.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.