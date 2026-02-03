$7.6 Million Financing Arranged for Bella Residences, Sunny Isles Beach

Bella Residences

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WD Capital Group announced today that it advised on the arrangement of a $7.6 million refinance credit facility for Bella Residences, a 23,000 SF boutique residential property located at 225 179th Drive in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.Working on behalf of the borrower, Circle Capital Partners , WD Capital Group placed the senior loan financing with W Financial . The transaction was led by Emile Schachter, Managing Partner at WD Capital Group.“Well-structured refinance transactions remain a critical tool for sponsors seeking to preserve flexibility in today’s market,” said Schachter. “This facility reflects the quality of the asset, the strength of sponsorship, and the importance of aligning capital with ownership objectives.”Bella Residences is situated within the Sunny Isles Shores neighborhood, offering ocean views and direct beach access. The submarket continues to experience sustained demand driven by coastal scarcity and ongoing in-migration to South Florida.About Circle Capital PartnersCircle Capital Partners is a privately held real estate investment firm led by Richard Valdes. The firm focuses on the acquisition, management, and repositioning of residential and mixed-use assets across select U.S. markets.About W FinancialW Financial is a private real estate lending platform providing flexible financing solutions, including acquisition, refinance, bridge, and construction loans for commercial real estate assets throughout the United States.About WD Capital GroupWD Capital Group is a boutique real estate capital advisory firm specializing in debt advisory, structured finance, and equity placement for developers, owners, and investors across South Florida and select U.S. and international markets.

