KMCL Expands National Brownfields Practice with Addition of Heather Friedman in Atlanta

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kazmarek Mowrey Cloud Laseter LLP (KMCL), a nationally recognized environmental and energy law firm, announced today that Heather Friedman, a widely respected environmental attorney with deep expertise in brownfield redevelopment and complex transactional projects nationwide, has joined the firm as a Partner in its Atlanta office.Friedman brings an environmental practice with particular depth in complex transactional projects across the United States. She advises clients on environmental risk allocation, regulatory strategy, and project execution. Her clients include International investment funds, publicly traded REITs, financial institutions, institutional lenders, and individual developers involved in a wide variety of real estate-related projects.Prior to joining KMCL, Friedman practiced for more than two decades at Morris, Manning & Martin (now Taft), where she was a partner in the firm’s environmental practice.“Our attorneys have worked with Heather in numerous matters over the years both in co-counsel and adverse roles. She is a first-rate attorney with a stellar reputation and deep client relationships that strengthen KMCL’s position as the leading environmental boutique law firm,” said Bob Mowrey, Partner at KMCL. “Her experience and judgment are an exceptional fit for our clients and our firm.”“I’ve long admired KMCL for its focus on building a nationally recognized, preeminent environmental practice,” Friedman said. “The firm was among the first to demonstrate how a boutique platform can deliver unmatched focus, value, and expertise to clients. I’m excited to join a team so deeply committed to excellence in environmental and energy law.”KMCL is a nationally recognized boutique environmental and energy law firm founded by former partners of Am Law 100 firms. The firm is consistently ranked among the nation’s leading environmental practices by U.S. News – Best Law Firms and Chambers USA.KMCL serves clients nationwide, including Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized businesses, utilities, and state and local governments. The firm focuses on environmental and energy matters, including regulatory, transactional, and strategic counseling; defense of agency enforcement actions; and complex environmental, energy, and toxic tort litigation.

