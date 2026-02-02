Oregon Insurance Commissioner TK Keen receives key NAIC committee assignments for 2026

Oregon Insurance Commissioner TK Keen has been appointed to several key National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) committees and task forces for 2026, keeping Oregon at the forefront of national insurance policy and consumer protection work.

Keen has been appointed as a member of the Life Insurance and Annuities (A) Committee and the Financial Regulation Standards and Accreditation (F) Committee. He has also been assigned to the Consumer Liaison Committee and the American Indian and Alaska Native Liaison Committee. In addition, Keen continues to ensure that Oregon is at the national table on efforts to improve the affordability and availability of insurance in general, as well as climate change and wildfire issues impacting insurance throughout the West.

Promoting and listening to consumer advocates in the insurance space is critical work and ensures a balance of Oregon and national perspectives as the Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) pursues its policy goals. Having these national relationships and trust is paramount to continuing partnerships and sets a policy direction that emphasizes consumer protection. DFR regularly recovers millions of dollars for Oregonians through its consumer protection function.

Oregon has nine federally recognized tribes, and engaging in tribal priorities at the national level will help the state stay at the forefront of new and developing ideas.

“These assignments make sure Oregon has a strong seat at the table on the issues that matter most to our consumers and tribal communities,” Keen said. “From property and casualty and life insurance, to keeping tribal members at the forefront, these roles will help us advocate for Oregonians and continue to produce strong consumer protections and a stable insurance market.”

Contact information

Jason Horton, public information officer

503-798-6376

Jason.A.Horton@dcbs.oregon.gov