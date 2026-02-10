AGDAILY Expands Into Print With Debut of Arcadian Magazine

Arcadian Issue 1 Winter 2026

BINGHAM FARMS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGDAILY , one of the nation’s most-trusted agricultural news outlets, has debuted Arcadian, its first print publication. Arcadian is a premium-bound magazine that highlights some of AGDAILY’s engaging and award-winning pieces about modern agriculture and the American food system.The project was spearheaded by Ryan Tipps, who has more than two decades of experience as a magazine and digital-media editor. He says Arcadian intends to celebrate meaningful journalism in an era where virality doesn’t always equate to value.“Arcadian is the kind of magazine that lingers with you long after you’ve finished flipping through its pages,” said Tipps, the top agriculture editor for the magazine’s publisher, Carbon Media . “It invites you to learn about the farming and ranching families it features and to better understand the nuances of modern agriculture.”The term “arcadian” means “relating to or constituting an ideal rural paradise.” The editors and writers involved with launching the magazine live and operate in America’s rural communities and bring an authenticity to their work that is difficult to find elsewhere. The target audience for the new publication is American farmers, ranchers and other agricultural stakeholders who appreciate long-form profiles and insights.Arcadian, designed by Bay Roan Creative, augments its articles through a modern and spacious layout, catering to dynamic imagery and easy readability.“This magazine opens the door to a new experience for the reader and helps its audience to feel as if they are a part of the stories they are reading,” said Neil Rosenzweig, Arcadian’s publisher and a senior vice president of Carbon Media. “It’s built for ag audiences and creates a great avenue for us to connect with readers in the formats they prefer most.”Print copies of Arcadian Issue #1 will be at the National Farm Machinery Show in February, and future issues will be available through subscription.For subscriptions, advertising opportunities or to view a digital version, visit the Grow With Us page on AGDAILY ( https://www.agdaily.com/grow-with-us/ ABOUT AGDAILYAGDAILY, founded in 2016, is a dynamic news and features platform that has far-reaching agricultural and rural audiences via newsletters and social media. Its focus is on the livelihoods of farmers, from the products they grow and raise to the way science and faith and family intersect with their lives. AGDAILY and its staff have won numerous national awards, and the site one of the only agricultural news outlets rated as “High Factual Reporting” by MediaBiasFactCheck.ABOUT CARBON MEDIACarbon Media, based in Bingham Farms, Michigan, owns and operates over 1,600 websites, mobile apps and video end points with the goal of informing, entertaining and empowering outdoor enthusiasts. Carbon Media pairs expertise with innovative products and creative services to strengthen client's brands and ensure that campaigns are engaging and successful.

