Louisiana Startup SleepNavigator® Secures Statewide Investment to Scale Sleep Care Technology Nationally

Lea Desmarteau, Founder and CEO of SleepNavigator Inc., is scaling her Louisiana-based sleep medicine platform nationally with backing from Ochsner Health.

SleepNavigator Inc. revolutionary sleep medicine software. Cloud platform connects doctors, sleep centers, treatment providers & patients in one united system.

Ochsner supports innovative companies like SleepNavigator that improve healthcare for all, ensuring they can grow and stay in Louisiana.” — Aimee Quirk, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Ochsner Health

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisiana Startup SleepNavigatorSecures Statewide Investment to Scale Sleep Care Technology Nationally Ochsner Health , Boot 64 Ventures, and New Louisiana Angel Fund 3 back a Louisiana medical software company that is already delivering results and ready to scale across the nation SleepNavigator Inc. , a Louisiana-built medical software company addressing widespread breakdowns in U.S. sleep medicine, has raised its first round of funding from a coalition of statewide investors including Ochsner Health, Boot 64 Ventures, and New Louisiana Angel Fund 3. The investment positions the homegrown company to expand nationally at a moment when nearly 80 percent of Americans with sleep apnea remain undiagnosed or untreated, according to Frost & Sullivan.SleepNavigator received support from BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program to get investment ready and positioned for growth with Louisiana-based angel funds.A fragmented system, a platform built to fix itSleep care is fragmented and inefficient, with referrals lost, physicians drowning in disconnected workflows, providers juggling outdated systems, and patients facing delayed diagnosis, inconsistent treatment, higher costs, and avoidable harm.SleepNavigator Inc. exists to flip that paradigm.The mission is clear: scale SleepNavigator’s proven sleep medicine Software as a Service across the country so providers can move patients easily, effectively, and quickly into restorative sleep.SleepNavigator was designed inside real Louisiana sleep programs by people who have lived with the problem for decades.“After more than thirty years running sleep centers, DME services, and full-service sleep management, I have seen the many ways this system can fail a patient,” said Lea Desmarteau, founder and chief executive officer of SleepNavigator Inc. “Too many good people are working inside disjointed workflows. We built SleepNavigator to change that with real patients and real teams.”SleepNavigator simplifies and connects every part of the sleep care journey, from referral and scheduling to home and in-lab testing, scoring, interpretation, treatment, and long-term follow-up.The cloud-based platform gives every stakeholder involved in a patient’s care, including the patient, automated workflows and a real-time view of each case, which reduces delays and healthcare costs and keeps more people on a clear path to treatment and restorative sleep.This is not a concept. SleepNavigator is already in production with hospital programs, independent sleep labs, and treatment providers in Louisiana and Texas. Customers are using the platform to schedule patients faster, complete more studies, and move more people to therapy in less time.Built in Louisiana, creating jobs in Louisiana, serving patients everywhere“Louisiana understands chronic disease and limited access to care. We also know how to build,” Desmarteau said. “We started in Louisiana sleep programs, expanded across Texas, and now we are scaling with Louisiana investors behind us. I am proud that we are building a national health technology company without leaving home.”“Ochsner is proud to continue to support innovative companies across the state that will improve the experience of healthcare for all,” said Aimee Quirk, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Ochsner Health and CEO of Ochsner Ventures. “The Ochsner Louisiana Innovation Fund is a strong partnership between Ochsner and Louisiana Economic Development that finds high-quality companies like SleepNavigator and ensures they can continue to grow and stay in Louisiana.”“In health care, innovation only matters if it reaches people,” Desmarteau said. “Our mission is to make it much easier for every person who is referred for sleep evaluation to actually get tested, treated, and sleep better. This round lets us scale that mission from Louisiana to urban, suburban, and rural communities across the country.”About SleepNavigator Inc.SleepNavigatorInc. is a Louisiana-based software company that serves as an operating system for sleep medicine . The cloud platform connects referring physicians, sleep centers, hospital systems, home sleep testing programs, DME and PAP providers, dentists, and patients in one united platform with automated workflows, so every step of the sleep care journey is visible, accountable, and easier to manage. It saves time, reduces cost, and improves patient outcomes.Media Contact: Lea Desmarteau CEO, SleepNavigator Inc.Email: Lea@sleepnavigator.com

