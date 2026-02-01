The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Week of February 2, 2026

Blocking D.C. Council’s Attempt to Deny Residents Historic Tax Relief In December, the D.C. Council enacted the D.C. Income and Franchise Tax Conformity and Revision Temporary Amendment Act of 2025 (D.C. Act A26–217). This legislation would decouple the D.C. local tax code from specific federal tax-related provisions – such as no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, the increased standard deduction, and more – implemented through the Working Families Tax Cuts (WFTC) for the 2025 tax year. That means D.C. families and businesses would not be able to experience the full benefits of the WFTC under the local tax code. The WFTC included historic tax reforms to relieve burdens on businesses, workers, families, and the elderly. So why would the D.C. Council oppose these provisions? It’s simple: the District doesn’t want to help working families. Unless House Republicans take action, this D.C. Act will become law by the end of this month. This week, House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to block the enactment of D.C. Act 26-217 and stop the D.C. Council’s deliberate attempt to withhold WFTC-based tax benefits from local residents and businesses. Rep. Brandon Gill’s legislation, H.J. Res. 142, exercises Congress’ authority to disapprove and prohibit the enactment of the D.C. Income and Franchise Tax Conformity and Revision Temporary Amendment Act of 2025, which decouples the D.C. tax code from specific WFTC tax-related provisions and denies local residents and businesses the tax relief they deserve. House Republicans are working to ensure every American has access to the tax relief enacted through the WFTC.

Unleashing America’s Resources to Achieve Mineral Dominance Critical minerals are crucial for defense systems, technology, clean energy, and more, making them essential to our daily lives. As global demand for critical minerals continues to grow at exponential rates, it is vital that we secure these resources to ensure America continues to lead on the world stage. Unfortunately, past anti-mining administrations implemented policies that made permitting processes more burdensome with regulatory red tape and uncertainty, impeding access to America’s abundant natural resources. These anti-development policies make us more reliant on foreign adversaries like Communist China – which dominates the world’s critical minerals processing – for our critical mineral needs, threatening America’s security and competitive edge in the 21st century. House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to strengthen America’s mineral supply chains by cutting burdensome permitting regulations and increasing domestic mining and processing. This will also create good American jobs, lower costs for families and workers, and protect our economic and national security. H.R. 4090, the Critical Mineral Dominance Act, introduced by Rep. Pete Stauber, bolsters America’s critical mineral supply chains by codifying key provisions of Trump executive orders to streamline permitting, support domestic extraction, deliver certainty and consistency, and map resources as we work to reduce reliance on foreign adversaries and achieve mineral dominance. House Republicans won’t stop fighting to defend our energy, economic, and national security by ensuring America doesn’t have to depend on adversaries for critical minerals.

Holding the Clintons Accountable for Defying Lawful Subpoenas

Last July, as part of their investigation into the horrific crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell, the House Oversight Committee's Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee unanimously approved a motion to issue subpoenas to former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. After repeated attempts to negotiate accommodations, the Clintons refused to propose dates to appear in January of this year. When the Committee issued new subpoenas with the deposition dates set for January 13 and January 14, both of the Clintons failed to appear. These were lawful, bipartisan Congressional subpoenas issued more than five months ago – not invitations. Due to their failure to comply, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform voted on a bipartisan basis to advance two resolutions recommending the House hold the Clintons in contempt of Congress. No one is above the law – not even the Clintons. House Republicans are bringing forward these resolutions to hold the Clintons accountable for refusing to comply with duly issued subpoenas and deliver the answers the American people deserve. H.Res. ___, sponsored by Chairman James Comer, recommends the House of Representatives find former President Bill Clinton in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena duly issued by the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. H.Res. ___, sponsored by Chairman James Comer, recommends the House of Representatives find former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena duly issued by the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. House Republicans will continue to ensure justice is served and Americans' questions are answered.



Completing FY26 Government Funding With America First Appropriations Bills To end Democrats’ partial government shutdown, we are bringing forward a package of five appropriations bills to further President Trump’s America First agenda while extending funding at current levels for the Department Homeland Security until later this month. The Defense Appropriations Act supports America’s military superiority by boosting production of munitions critical to winning conflicts, investing in next generation aircraft, missile defense and space programs, and providing for our troops and military families with a 3.8% pay raise for all servicemembers. Our legislation also promotes innovation and codifies additional savings and efficiencies put in place by the Trump Administration. To stop the spread of deadly drugs on American streets, the legislation increases funding for counter-drug programs and combats bad actors who facilitate drug manufacturing and trafficking. Additionally, the bill ensures no funding for woke programs, and boosts American production capacity. The Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act reins in bureaucracy by reducing program and administrative funding. It provides resources to protect Social Security and root out waste, fraud, and abuse in federal health care programs, and rescinds Biden’s expansion of IRS funding to audit everyday Americans. The bill prioritizes primary care funding for rural health, health centers, and the health workforce, and increases funding for mental health, substance use treatment and prevention, and nutrition research. To protect the homeland against threats, our bill strengthens American biosecurity and cybersecurity. Additionally, it supports apprenticeship programs, funding to train workers and educate students in rural America, and investments in career and technical education. The Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act ensures the U.S. has the safest and most efficient transportation system in the world. This bill increases funding for the FAA and provides them the resources to hire new air traffic controllers to keep our skies safe. It invests in highway and airport infrastructure, boosts America’s vehicle and aircraft manufacturers to promote global leadership, and supports the next generation of mariners at maritime academies. To reduce federal bureaucracy and stand up for taxpayers, the legislation codifies DOGE recommendations, cuts woke programs, and reinforces citizenship requirements for housing assistance. The Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act protects U.S. financial systems by enhancing government-wide cybersecurity and IT upgrades and modernizing infrastructure at agencies like the Treasury and the Executive Office of the President. The legislation also supports economic growth by supporting taxpayers and cracking down on fraudsters and tax cheats, maintaining “Buy American” provisions, and defending Americans’ consumer choice. To enhance our national security, our legislation fully funds the Committee on Foreign Investment and strengthens foreign business acquisition review, bolsters efforts to prevent terrorists, criminals, and other bad actors from using the financial system, and combats the spread of deadly drugs like fentanyl. Additionally, as we work to restore fiscal responsibility, the bill helps crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse in government. The National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act supports President Trump’s America First foreign policy agenda and peace through strength by administering double-digit cuts for the United Nations and other unaccountable international organizations, standing with our allies, countering our adversaries, bolstering border security, and combatting the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into the United States. Our legislation also prioritizes fiscal sanity by cutting over $9 billion and eliminating funding for Biden-era climate, gender, DEI, and other extraneous initiatives that diluted the mission of America’s foreign policy. Additionally, the bill gets rid of “disinformation” and “misinformation” programs that harmed free speech rights, denies the Chinese Communist Party access to U.S.-backed resources, and promotes freedom and security throughout the Western Hemisphere. S. Amdts. to H.R. 7148, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, sponsored by Chairman Tom Cole, makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to put Americans’ safety first, defend our borders, protect the homeland, support American readiness and competitiveness, implement the President’s America First foreign policy agenda, protect our financial institutions, enhance our transportation system, invest in health and education, and restore fiscal responsibility. With this legislation, we are passing President Trump’s funding deal, keeping Americans safe, and enacting the Republican priorities we were elected to deliver.

Here’s what to watch for on the House Floor this week: